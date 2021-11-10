Goalkeeper Onyango, Uganda Tourism Board, promotes Uganda’s selection team to Spain

Former Uganda Jacks goalkeeper Denis Onyango has asked many young players to have confidence, hard work and calm if they want to succeed in their careers.

“We want more Dennis Onyango and Zicokia to come. For the young players, focus on the work. Focus on the man’s game. Always work hard and doors will open for you.

Onyango made the remarks while addressing the media during a special event on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Serena Hotel in Kiko as part of FestoWeb Sports Management’s special technical staff.

A cake with cultural designs that the Fundy group used to tour Spain.

The same event was attended by Claire Mugabe, an official from the Uganda Tourism Authority (UTB), legislator Frederick Angora (Member of Parliament Tororo South), Solomon Ozia, footballers (goalkeeper Derek Emokoli and Ivan Irinimbasi) and management members from FestoWep Sports. The media.

Onyango has become an ambassador for FestoWeb Sports Management, and the architects behind Team Fundy will travel to Spain in January 2022 for the football fairs campaign.

Ms Angora announced that the trip would be postponed until January 2022 due to the lack of travel on pre-scheduled dates in October 2021 due to the Govt-19 pandemic.

“We are proud to have the Uganda Tennis Onyango Tourism Board (UTB) officially on the board. Due to travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the trip in October 2021 did not take place as previously planned. We will travel to Spain in January 2022,” said MP Angora. .

Some of the T-shirts and bags donated by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB)

UTB’s Claire Mugabe, along with the sports management team from FestoWeb and Glasman International, expressed their satisfaction with the promotion of Uganda.

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is pleased to collaborate with the Uganda team to showcase their work in Spain. This is a great promotional opportunity and strategy to use the game as a way to promote tourism in Uganda. After tapping into the potential of domestic tourism during the Kovit-19 era, UTP is now actively pursuing international markets and targeting Spain to make Uganda more visible. Claire Mugabe, Uganda Tourism Authority (UTB) official

The Uganda Tourism Board will provide each day the match, training kits and travel bags.

Omar Shirley from Turkey will coach the Uganda Show team in Spain.

Omar Shirley wears the OLYMPIA Sports Academy jersey, Denis Onyango (Team Fund Coach)

The training ground in Spain for the Uganda Select Team Trust is located in Al Foss del Pi, and all matches are played at the Benidorm Alicante Stadium.

The Ugandan government, the Uganda Football Association (FUFA), Lake Victoria Resort & Spa, the Ministry of Health and most recently the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) are partners in making this happen.

The entire project was officially launched by His Excellency Yoweri Kaguda Museveni, who is mentioned as “Securing His Future” in the NRM Report for 2021-2026.

This initiative is in association with Glasman Group Football International (GGFI).

Initially, GGFI operated in 12 European countries. Educates, develops, imagines, creates, represents and invents the beautiful game of soccer.