Goalkeeper Onyango, Uganda Tourism Board, promotes Uganda’s selection team to Spain

7 mins ago Leland Griffith

Former Uganda Jacks goalkeeper Denis Onyango has asked many young players to have confidence, hard work and calm if they want to succeed in their careers.

“We want more Dennis Onyango and Zicokia to come. For the young players, focus on the work. Focus on the man’s game. Always work hard and doors will open for you.

Onyango made the remarks while addressing the media during a special event on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Serena Hotel in Kiko as part of FestoWeb Sports Management’s special technical staff.

