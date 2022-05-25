Google launches the first “cloud” area in Spain in Madrid | Economie

Google Cloud launched its region on Wednesday Cloud in Madrid, the first in southern Europe for the company, with which it outperforms its main competitors. The company estimates that the area, named Europe-Southwest 1, will create 10,000 jobs and have an impact on the national economy of 1,300 million euros. The project represents the bulk of the $650 million (609 million euros) of investments in Spain that the company announced last year.

The New Madrid District was built in cooperation with Telefónica and consists of three facilities to avoid service interruptions. The goal is to provide “sustainable services and products in the cloud, with high performance and low latency” to companies operating in the country, Mountain View tech details.

Isaac Hernandez, general manager of Google Cloud Iberia, and Adaire Fox-Martin, international head of this branch of the company, jointly organized lighting for network data centers at an event on Wednesday in Madrid. Hernandez specified that there are three spaces, one in a building provided in Alcalá de Henares by Telefónica, and two other service providers giving away the building and energy access, while Google Cloud installs the technology. The three centers will have equivalent capacity and will be connected to each other to ensure the identity of the service.

The Google executive highlighted the company’s good relationship with Spanish operators, especially Telefónica, which is also a supplier of submarine cable outlet equipment in Bilbao (Grace Hopper), which has worked to connect Spain and the United Kingdom with the United States.

expansion

The new Madrid region is part of the company’s expansion plan: with its launch, Google adds 30 regions Cloud In the world, not counting the new extensions I expected in the roadmap. The area that opened on Wednesday is also the first to be opened in Spain by a US tech giant, making it the first stone of a whole series of openings expected in the coming months with the arrival of other big companies in the sector such as Microsoft. and Amazon Web Services, IBM, and Oracle.

The event featured the virtual presence of the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the closing remarks of the Minister of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme Artigas, who highlighted Spain’s ability to attract technological talent. Spain is moving towards human digital transformation, in which data protection and security are ensured, in line with European values. Today, the Google Cloud Region in Spain is a milestone in this regard, incorporating the private sector into this vision for the country. This vision underpins the sovereignty ambition that characterizes our national and European agenda. He said that such investments are the path to recovery.

Clients and Partners

The district began operating on May 9 and already has a hundred clients, including Carrefour, BBVA, Mapfre and Leroy Merlin. On the other hand, a group of 30 Google Partners, which includes from foreign multinationals such as Kyndryl, Accenture and NTT Data to Spanish companies Minsait, Indra subsidiary Digital Solutions, Making Science, AtSistemas and Sngular, are already providing their services within the region.

In the future, the company plans to open a center of excellence in the field of cybersecurity in Malaga and to co-create an artificial intelligence laboratory in Granada, in cooperation with Indra Minset.

The director of engineering at Google Cloud Iberia, Javier Martinez, highlighted the company’s security proposal, which will strengthen European digital sovereignty. In particular, she highlighted the drop in latency, which has gone from 20 or 30 milliseconds to one in Madrid and less than ten in the rest of Spain since launch.

Managers noted that many customers will transfer their data directly to the region, particularly those who only provide service in the national territory, but also others who may segment their data, depending on the geographical region they operate in.

The focus was also on the good links in Spain. Google recently connected one of its submarine cables in Bilbao and a few weeks ago announced a new cable connecting Lisbon and Africa, which will affect the interconnection between the entire Iberian Peninsula and the rest of the world. Spain has established itself as one of the main centers for investment in digital infrastructures in Europe in the past year, with Madrid strengthening main center Digital from the south of the continent.