Duque announces a remarkable growth of the Colombian economy by 10.2% in 2021

This content was published on February 14, 2022 – 10:26

Brussels, February 14 (EFE). – Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, announced on Monday that his country’s economy grew by more than 10.2% in 2021, which represents the “largest economic growth” in the history of Republicans from the country.

“I want to express this from Brussels to the Colombian people, that in 2021 the Colombian economy grew by more than 10.2%, and this means that we achieved the highest economic growth in our republican history,” Duque told the press. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at that institution’s headquarters.

Duque reported that he was in contact this morning with Colombia’s Ministry of Finance and that they “assessed the growth figures for December 2021,” which has led the Colombian economy to advance more than expected.

On January 19, in a speech at the Davos Economic Forum, the Colombian president estimated that the country’s GDP could grow to 9.7% in 2021, two years after the pandemic.

“Today we share with the people of Colombia one of the most important news we’ve received in a while,” said Duque, whose figure today shows “resilience.”

In addition, he stressed that recovery is taking place “along with a very strong sustainability and climate action agenda,” and celebrated the news reporting with the President of the European Commission, who noted that he had provided “support for this recovery policy.”

Last December, the Colombian government actually improved its annual growth prospects, which it had previously forecast at 8.5%.

The expected improvement at that time of 9.7%, which was exceeded today, was mainly based on the positive behavior of retail sales and industrial industrial production in October 2021, growing by 14.2% and 10, 1% compared to the same month in 2020., respectively.

At that time, the latest data on the Colombian economy indicated a progress in the third quarter of 2021 by 5.7% compared to the previous quarter, 13.2% compared to the previous quarter, and 13.2% compared to July-September 2020, which left it behind only Chile, Where is the economy of the region with the highest growth. EFE

raja / cat / thousand

(video)

