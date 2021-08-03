Greece is experiencing its worst heat wave in decades. The thermometer will reach 45 degrees

Greek authorities have warned their citizens against non-essential work and travel since last Friday when temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius in Athens. Photo: AFP

Greece He is affected by “worst heat wave Since 1987, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday, on a day when temperatures can reach 45 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Greece He’s been facing a heat wave since Thursday And the expected peak for Monday and Tuesday, according to the weather forecast. Heat wave in July 1987, Which affected Athens above all, left more than a thousand dead.

Greece’s heatwave is expected to peak on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures ranging between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius on the islands, 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on the mainland, with highs ranging between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius in the Peloponnese. and Thessaly (North).

the Greek authorities have warned citizens against non-essential work and travel since last Friday when temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius in Athens and the ancient Acropolis., the most visited monument, was forced to close briefly.

“We are constantly recording record high temperatures for all these years, which means that climate change is present,” said Stavros Solomos, a researcher at the Center for Atmospheric Physics and Climatology at the Academy of Athens.

Citizens Protection Minister Michaelis Chrysodis warned of “extremely high temperatures” and urged people to “show the highest degree of responsibility and cooperation”.

“I also want to appeal to our citizens to avoid non-essential travel in the heat, but also non-essential work,” he added.

Firefighters continue to fight two major fires in Greece

Greek firefighters continued to fight two major fires on the island of Rhodes and in northwestern PeloponneseAnd Amid a heat wave, it should exceed 40 degrees Celsius on Monday.

More than 3,000 hectares of pine and olive groves have burned in Achaea, near Patras, on the Peloponnese Peninsula, 200 kilometers from Athens, according to estimates by the National Observatory of Greece, Which is based on images from the European environmental satellite Sentinel-2.

Greece’s meteorological services said this area could continue to increase because the fire that broke out on Saturday was not fully controlled on Monday morning.

Heat wave complicates fires in Greece

The heat wave affecting Greece has made the work of the authorities more difficult in this region, where the vegetation is dry due to the heat. On Monday, temperatures are expected to range from 44 to 45 degrees Celsius in the western Peloponnese, according to the Meteorological Services.

In Rhodes, the authorities are more optimistic, and estimate that the fire that broke out in the center of the island on Sunday was going out on Monday, thanks to the large reinforcements of troops and means of combating the fires that were sent at night.

Four helicopters began flying over the Bandanasa district where the fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning, according to Civil Protection.

Dawn finds Rhodes better than the day before. The Governor of the Southern Aegean, George Chatzimarkos, announced in a statement published on Monday that (fire) fronts are receding” and are “almost under control.”

“The first goal, the protection of human life, has been achieved” and “repair the damage to the power grid,” Chatzimarkos said, according to the Afghan News Agency.

More than a hundred firefighters, assisted by 20 vehicles, three planes and six helicopters, were mobilized on Monday in Rhodes., indicated civil protection.

The ground forces will be reinforced in the next few hours with about 50 additional firefighters and 14 vehicles that will arrive by boat from the port of Piraeus in Athens, according to the same source.