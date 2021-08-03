The International Monetary Fund will provide $650 million to countries at risk to tackle Covid-19

the IMF Board of Governors On Monday, it gave the green light to increase its lending capacity by $650 billion, the latest step toward an initiative to help the most vulnerable countries.

“This is a historic decision. The largest SDR allocation in the history of the International Monetary Fund and an injection into the arm of the global economy at a time of unprecedented crisis,” fund manager Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement. Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

“This will especially help our most vulnerable countries that are struggling with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis,” he added.

The program, approved by the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund in mid-July, will be implemented on August 23.

The authority said that the issuance of the new special drawing rights will go to member states in proportion to their quota in the International Monetary Fund.

Emerging and developing countries will receive a total of $275 million.

“We will also continue to actively engage with our members to identify viable options for voluntary channeling of SDRs from the richest member countries to the poorest and most vulnerable countries to support the recovery from the pandemic and achieve resilient and sustainable growth,” Georgieva said.

Rich countries could, for example, transfer their SDRs to fund the IMF’s Anti-Poverty Program and Growth Fund, which would increase lending to low-income countries.

The SDR, established in 1969, is not a currency and has no physical existence. Its value is based on a basket of five strong currencies: the dollar, the euro, the pound sterling, the yuan and the yen.

Once released, it can serve as Reserve value Which stabilize the value of a country’s national currency or become stronger currencies to finance investments.

For the poorest countries, it also allows them to have strong currencies without paying high interest.

