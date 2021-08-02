Luxuries, palaces, Michael Jackson’s glove. The president’s son may lose everything – MX SinEmbargo

It is estimated that during the twenty years he spent in various government positions, the president’s son spent about $500 million.

Malabo, Aug. 2 (RT) – Vice President Equatorial GuineaTeodoro Nguema Obiang Mange is the son of the African Head of State. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who held this position for more than 40 years after overthrowing and killing his uncle. His critics describe the president as one of the Most brutal dictators from the African continent.

Various reports from organizations human rights they reported Murders NS kidnapping From opponents to the president, torture, torment of prisoners NS corruption Keep going. Although Equatorial Guinea is one of the leading countries in Produce From petroleum In Africa, 76.8 percent of the population lives in poverty and there is no social protection and health system in the country.

Meanwhile, Mango has spent a long time living in luxury in the UK, France and the US, spending hundreds of millions of dollars on expensive cars and luxury items. Now you may lose all those acquisitions, as many states are taking action against you. The nominal heir to the President of the Republic, who has held various positions in the government during the past two decades, is accused of corruption, embezzlement of public funds and money laundering.

Mangue has always shown his passion for luxury openly on his Instagram account. In the United States, he owned a house worth $ 30 million in California, as well as expensive cars, including several Bugatti and Ferrari. In 2014, the United States forced him to accept an agreement under which he agreed to transfer these assets to the authorities, because the money that went to the purchase came from corrupt sources. This wasn’t the vice president’s last reservation.

In 2016, Swiss prosecutors seized 11 luxury cars, including Bugatti, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley and Rolls-Royce, which later auctioned for $27 million. Proceeds from the sale were donated to charities helping Equatorial Guinea. The Swiss authorities concluded that they had acquired assets in Switzerland from the proceeds of money laundering and embezzlement of state funds.

The French authorities are also taking action against the official. On July 28, France’s highest appeals court upheld the guilty verdict in the embezzlement and money laundering case against Mango.

Mango was given a three-year suspended prison sentence and a $33 million fine at the end of his 2020 hypothetical trial. In addition, an order was issued for luxury goods confiscated in France during the investigation.

The non-governmental organization Transparency International, which was a party to the case, estimated that the confiscated assets, which include a mansion in central Paris – supposedly housing 101 rooms, a gym, hairdresser and disco with a movie screen – are worth more than $178 million.

Mange himself repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and argued that French courts had no right to rule on his origins. Following Wednesday’s court ruling, the assets will be put up for sale under a new French law that says the money, rather than going to the French state, should go back to Equatorial Guinea.

Last week, the UK government decided to penalize Mango for embezzling millions of dollars believed to have been spent on luxury mansions, private jets and the $275,000 glove worn by US singer Michael Jackson.

London imposed anti-corruption sanctions on the vice president of Equatorial Guinea and several people from other countries. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the sanctions were aimed at people who “fill their pockets at the expense of their own citizens”. Now the assets of the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea in the UK will be frozen and he will not be able to visit the country anymore.

A British investigation concluded that Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mange had spent more than $500 million since becoming official in Equatorial Guinea in the late 1990s. This amount includes the purchase of the aforementioned mansion in Paris, a private plane worth $38 million, as well as yachts, cars and expensive collectibles.

And Equatorial Guinea announced, on Monday, that it would close its embassy in London in response to the sanctions. The African country’s foreign ministry, in turn, noted that the “unfounded” sanctions against Mango were imposed illegally, that he had never made investments in the UK and had never been charged in court there. Guinea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simeon Oyono Esono Ngoe, declared that “Equatorial Guinea will not accept interference in the country’s internal affairs, which violates the principles of international law.”

This content is published by SINEMBARGO with the express authorization of RT. See the original here. Reproduction is prohibited.