The moment a huge landslide on the Jurassic coast causes tons of rocks to fall on a remote beach (VIDEOS)

The cliff, which stretches for more than 150 kilometers above the English Channel in southern England, has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A powerful landslide occurred Saturday on the Jurassic coast, in the British village of Seatown, after recent torrential rains weakened the porous sandstone that makes up the 180-million-year-old cliff.

In many videos, posted by witnesses on social networks, it can be seen how hundreds of tons of mud and dirt fall on a distant beach.

The Jurassic Coast, which stretches more than 150 kilometers above the English Channel in southern England, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001 due to its geological and geographical characteristics.

Independent geologist Richard Edmonds explained To the Daily Mail, this landslide is a continuation of another massive fall that occurred last April. “I think that was inevitable because the cracks have been happening since April,” he said.

He explained that rainwater seeped through layers of porous sandstone, but not the mud behind, and “accumulated and weakened the cliff.” “It’s a bit like dipping a cake into a teacup. It gets weaker and weaker until it falls apart.”

The moment a huge landslide on the Jurassic coast causes tons of rocks to fall on a remote beach (VIDEOS)

