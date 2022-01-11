Greg Berhalter doesn’t want to count on US qualifying for Qatar 2022

The last extension of CONCACAF Qualifiers Today, Canada will qualify directly, Mexico and the United State. However, behind them comes Panama and one does not know if a team like Costa Rica can still surprise. And therefore, Greg Berhalter wanted to make it clear last month that no one can be trusted in the distinguished position they have currently.

With the last window in which they beat Mexico and tied with Jamaica, the Americans finished second in the octagon, just one point behind Canada. This would give peace of mind to anyone who has introduced a similar game to the game, but For them, too, they know the work isn’t done and they won’t stop pressing the gas pedal Until they get in their hands a ticket to Qatar 2022.

“I know if we keep that rate of points per game going we will qualify for the World Cup. We know, that’s why it’s all about closing so well. We don’t want to get ahead of anything,” Greg Berhalter commented at a press conference.One of the lessons we learned in September was to go one game at a time because everything can change instantly. We’re halfway thereBut it’s about continuity and after this date we expect it to be 78 percent (confidential).”

Going match by match is also about knowing what items you can count on before the first match they’ll have on January 27th against El Salvador. There is a backup plan for the national representative in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak before and during this week, as the key for Berhalter and his coaching staff will be to present a group in which they can play at all times, with or without substitutes. The highest level and at the height of the demands of the judiciary.

Berhalter doesn’t know if he’s going to get Jiu Rena and Tim Weah

At the club and national level alike, it will be difficult over the next few weeks to provide the teams in full. Because of injuries and the terrible problem of the pandemic, grouping is a mystery, and the United States is already struggling with not knowing if they will be able to count on two of their stars for this FIFA history: “It’s too early to talk about Gio (Reina) and Tim (Wia). We have 14 A day before they come to camp and those two weeks will be important.”