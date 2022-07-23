Guajardo and Seade: There’s a video with more rumba than Chico Che

The video of the moment is not a video of Chico Che singing Huy, what a fear. Have you seen Jesús Seade explain the power separation at T-MEC? It lasts three minutes and 23 seconds. It should be listened to more carefully than the audios of Papá Lozoya. The images were not obtained secretly, but they could compete with Alito’s audios, courtesy of Sansores.

They are taped at a press conference in Washington on August 27, 2018. Ildefonso Guajardo, a former economy minister and chief negotiator for T-MEC, rescued the video. I put it in a tweet. Reuters reporter Sarai Angulu asked what changed in the energy chapter once the transition team joined the negotiations. How do these changes affect the possibility of investing as a foreign company in the energy sector? Is what is reflected in the new North American Free Trade Agreement in line with President Peña’s energy reform?

On the table is Jesús Seade along with Ildefonso Guajardo and Luis Videgaray. Jesus Seid’s answer is short but essential. He’s unblocked in front of microphones and uses language that ranges from the direct to the improbable. Instead of saying linguistic correction, he’s talking about “text design architecture”. The important thing to listen to is that this guy gives us a good postcard of what Lopez Obrador’s team understood in 2018 as the T-MEC on energy matters.

Saeed answers to Reuters: “The president-elect has been very clear in his election campaign and since he won the elections, he has confirmed that he will not back down on energy reform, and he does not intend to change the constitution. He respects the legal framework as we have which includes the existing contracts, which are part of the legal framework.” He expressed politically all his life his opinion the opposite of that reform, and did not want to see it coming … “.

Let’s remember that it is a moment when AMLO actually became president, but did not take office. Peña has already stopped giving orders and Donald Trump is acting like an alpha male in the Twitter jungle. We can believe Seade because we all listened to AMLO during the campaign and as president-elect. The absolute support he has always expressed for T-MEC has been amazing. Both locals and outsiders saw him as evidence of his moderation and pragmatism.

Jesús Seade contributed to the generation of this good attitude toward the trade agreement on the part of López Obrador. It was Tabasco’s eyes and ears in the latter part of the negotiations. He joined the team after the victory of AMLO. There wasn’t much chemistry with Ildefonso Guajardo. The Mexican chief negotiator understood the new political reality and wanted to end an agreement that had cost a lot of work. He felt uncomfortable with a figure who at times took the lead in offering overtures to his “friend”, the US chief negotiator Robert Lighthizer.

Sidi received presidential instructions on the energy sector and conveyed the message to Ildefonso Guajardo. We can assume that López Obrador was pleased with Seade’s work, as he was honored with the Under Secretary of North America at SRE and later with the Embassy in China. From SRE, he competed with the Ministry of Economy in the work of implementing T-MEC, especially in 2019. He did not form a team, let’s go back to 2018. What did Seade do in the final stage of negotiations? This was explained to reporter Sarai Angulu. “There were no content discussions with my friends here, let alone discussions with the United States. It was the design of the forms, so that the lock was legally strong and the texts clear… What was done was to look for a different architecture in the text design to achieve a new text, Treaty, which reflects full respect for the Constitution, and the current legal framework…”.

Be aware, however, of “Hard lock and delete texts”. It seems that the texts are not clear and the lock does not work. What we’re seeing is a difference of opinion on a case worth over $10,000 million that made us live on day two after the Chico Chi video. The United States and Canada have confirmed that Mexican energy policy is in violation of T-MEC. AMLO says no, energy policy is a matter of sovereignty. The Minister of Energy, Rossio Nahle, asserts that it is a matter of national security, without taking into account that the Maya Train Declaration has greatly devalued the concept.

Negotiators have their own stories. Ildefonso Guajardo asserts that Mexico has already made commitments in the energy sector, taking the 2013 energy reform as a reference, as well as the Trans-Pacific Agreement. He said it in 2018 and he’s still saying it now. What will Christ say now? It will probably be impossible for him to defend what he said on August 27, 2018. According to the video, at 1:30 “Jesus Sidi acknowledges Lopez Obrador’s commitment not to back down on energy reform and to honor contracts that have granted rights to private parties.

Many things have changed. AMLO has more political power, but a weaker economy. Our dependence on the United States has increased. A higher proportion of our economy depends on it: it is bilateral trade that grows while GDP contracts. It is also the blessed remittances that have already exceeded fifty thousand million dollars annually. Do you prefer Chico Chi’s video or Sir’s video?

