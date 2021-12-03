Hacking State Department phones with NSO program

27 mins ago Mia Thompson

The iPhones of at least nine employees of the US State Department were hacked by a hacker using a high-end device Spying programs Developed by NSO The Israel-based group, according to four sources close to the matter.

Two sources said the attacks in recent months had targeted Ugandan officials or had targeted cases related to the east African country.

Intrusions are the most common known attacks on US officials using NSO. Reuters was unable to determine who carried out the latest cyber attacks.

NSO The group said in a statement on Thursday that it had no indication that its tools had been used, but that it had canceled the accounts involved and said it would conduct an investigation based on the Reuters report.

“If our research shows that these actions actually happened using tools NSOThe spokesperson said that the user will be permanently dismissed and legal procedures will be implemented.” NSOHe added that the company “will also cooperate with any relevant government authority and will provide the information that we will have.”

NSO It has long said that it sells its products only to intelligence clients and government agencies, helps them monitor security threats, and is not directly involved in surveillance operations.

Kevin Combs/Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A woman appears at the Apple Store logo in San Francisco, California, US, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Combs/file photo/file photo

A foreign ministry spokesman declined to comment

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on the hacks, citing instead the Commerce Department’s recent decision to put the Israeli company on an entity list, making it difficult for American companies to deal with them.

NSO Another spyware group and company was added to the Entity List on the grounds that it developed and provided spyware to foreign governments that used this tool to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businessmen, activists, academics and embassy personnel. Department said last month.

Programming NSO Not only does it capture messages, encrypted photos, and other confidential information from infected phones, it can also turn them into recording devices to monitor surroundings, according to product manuals reviewed by Reuters.

Apple alerting affected users did not specify a file creator

software
spy used.

More Stories

Cape Verde: Cape Verde has begun electing a new president at a critical time for the economy

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Indonesia. Indonesia calls for creation of a Southeast Asia travel corridor to revitalize post-outbreak economy

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Seventh of Economy This Thursday, December 2

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Australian economy shrinks due to lockdown

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Moody’s expects the Peruvian economy to rise 13.5% despite the political noise

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Portugal. – Portugal’s Economy Minister calls for elections “as soon as possible”.

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Sciences. – Recording simulations of the formation of large-scale cosmic structures

17 mins ago Mia Thompson

AFE is working with LaLiga to adjust schedules due to rising temperatures

20 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Genshin Impact Won “Grand Prize” at PlayStation Partner Awards – Kudasai

21 mins ago Leo Adkins

This was said by AMLO and the Ministry of Health

22 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

UNHCR does not approve of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program for asylum seekers in the United States

24 mins ago Leland Griffith