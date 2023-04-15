Half zebra and half giraffe? Know where Okapi live, this strange species

This mammal lives exclusively in the forests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Would you like to know more about this animal? Read the note!

This animal presents similarities between a zebra and a giraffe. Do you know it exists? | Photo: Free Composition

Did you know that there is an animal with the physical characteristics of a giraffe and a zebra? The Okapi is a species that presents – at first glance – a mixture of the previously mentioned fauna.

What are the characteristics of okapi?

This new animal has a body similar to a giraffe, but with shorter legs and a shorter neck. Its fur on its torso and head is reddish, except for its legs and buttocks, which are streaked black and white like a zebra’s.

okapi can measuring from 1.97 to 2.15 meters in length, Submit a height between 1.50 and 1.80 metres; And he will get Weight from 200 to 300 kg.

Where does this species live?

These mammals can be found exclusively in the tropical forests of Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, it can also be found in some regions Uganda.

Okapis can be seen in rivers and streams that have large vegetation. In short, you must be lucky to see this animal in normal places.

This animal can lick its ears with its large tongue. Photo: Free Composition

Is this animal in danger of extinction?

actually. Prior to the discovery of this species, the vast majority of zoos claimed to have at least one okapi in their exhibits. However, these animals died due to the long journeys and the terrible conditions in which they were transported. To this it must be added that these creatures are victims of illegal hunting and deforestation of their habitat.

