Lenier Mesa agrees with Ronaldinho: “Football legend”

Match with one of the greatest soccer players of all time, as is RonaldinhoIt is undoubtedly a unique opportunity, much more so if it was present at one of your concerts as it happened Linear table.

The Cuban singer and former Brazilian soccer player met on Friday at the Kiki on the River restaurant in Miami, where the artist gave one of his performances.

Lenier Mesa posted on his Instagram account the photo he took with the player and described it: “With football legend Ronaldinho.”

Other Cuban artists and colleagues have reacted to the photo, including El Micha, El Uniko, El Chulo, and Mexican-American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

In his stories on that social network, he also shared the video that the netizen posted of the moment they greeted each other.

Instagram Capture / Lenier Mesa

Ronaldinho and everyone present that night were able to listen live to some of Lenier’s most popular songs, including “How do I pay you” and His latest song with Tekashi 6ix9ine “Living Legend”a topic that has surpassed 21 million views on YouTube.

This weekend both artists They are planning to launch another collaboration who promoted last week and their video was recorded in the Dominican Republic and Uganda.

Lenier will also be released with La Diosa on Saturday “Cuba first”a song dedicated to the freedom of Cuba.

