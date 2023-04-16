harassment? Controversy networks Bowser’s song to Princess Peach in the Super Mario Bros. movie.

The original music from 1985’s Super Mario Bros. Ultimate will be released. The movie, included in the film, is part of the National Recording Registry of the United States Library of Congress, the registry announced April 12, 2023. (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

Super Mario Bros movie It was a resounding success for Nintendobypassed box office records It was acclaimed by critics and fans alike.

The movie was awaited with great enthusiasm by fans of the video game franchise, and it proved to be a faithful and exciting adaptation of the adventures Mario and Luigi on the big screen.

The tape was a gift for fans of the saga, because it features a large number of characters in cameos and reveals interesting details about the main characters of the franchise.

In addition, it offers all the classic elements of arcade games Super Mario-like blocks, power-ups, coins and impossible platforms. music Koji Kondo is also present, making viewers feel immersed in a world Super Mario.

In the final hours, attention has focused on the song “Peaches” that Bowser, the villain of the story, sings towards Princess Peach. (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

Thanks to its success at the box office, Super Mario Bros movie It hit the big milestone by reaching half a billion dollars, surpassing other animated films like Ant-Man and the Quantum WaspAnd Detective Pikachu and Warcraft.

the Super Mario franchise It has become a video game icon since its 1981 arcade debut Donkey Kong. Mario character was created by Japanese designer Shigeru Miyamoto to Nintendo It became the company’s symbolic mascot.

Over the years, Mario has appeared in a variety of games, TV series, and movies, becoming one of the most popular video game characters of all time.

Super Mario Bros.released in 1985 for miscellaneousIt is the first installment in the series. Super Mario It was shown for the first time on Princess Peachknown as Princess Toadstool At the time, like a damsel in distress.

It was also introduced for the first time camper As the main antagonist of the game. The narrative used in this game became the blueprint for future Mario platform installments, as Mario traverses seven worlds to defeat Bowser and save the princess.

the film Super Mario Bros It has been a success since its premiere and has become the highest-grossing movie based on a video game. However, in the past few hours, the topic of conversation has focused on the song.peachthat camperThe villain of the story sings to Princess Peach.

Although the song’s lyrics are not the focus of discussion, some netizens are debating which character sings it, claiming that Bowser is teasing the princess. The debate raged on social networks, with some users supporting it and others opposing it.

The character that marked the evolution of video games from a simple and accessible concept.

One user taking issue with the song is @LordCaesarCloud, who wrote on his Twitter account that he is “not amused by the swell of harassment”. He added, “Let’s not talk about downplaying the harassment Peach suffers from Bowser making a song about it. Don’t make me p…. It’s funny to laugh at bullying for a little bit of respect.”

On the other hand, some users defend that it is not about any kind of harassment and that the “Glass Generation” does not understand anything. The @RkhZn8 account argued that “If a handsome person or another princess or hero sang it, it would be fun, right?”

Meanwhile, user @MilesFurry14 can’t believe this topic is being discussed over a song that could be nominated for an Oscar. “Are you really telling me that song that just says peach peach peach always promotes bullying towards women!!?”