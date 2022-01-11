Health and wellness | Nursing and Advances in Health – El Sol de Hermosillo

The epidemiological picture of the population has changed dramatically in the past 50 years. Non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension have become the cause of the largest number of deaths and disabilities. Mexico and Sonora are no exception to this pattern.

On the way towards searching for alternatives, some global events can be highlighted such as: the 1978 Alma-Ata Declaration led by the World Health Organization and the commitment to achieve health for all by the year 2000 through the implementation of models based on primary. Health Care.

We are left to duty. Health system reforms in the 1990s motivated by the search for coverage and efficiency targets. It was an average achievement. The Millennium Development Goals in 2000 aimed at human development and which made significant progress; The Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, which sought the continuation of the 2005 Development Agenda, the latter two, led by the United Nations, and the Astana Declaration in 2018, in which a new global commitment was made to primary health care to achieve universal health coverage.

Both structural and situational problems interact, generating cycles of stress on health systems such as those we are witnessing today, exacerbating the complex realities experienced by developing countries in particular (poverty, disease, barriers to accessing health, low-level education , precarious jobs, poverty, etc.).

The critical factor for providing an effective response is the generation of new models of care. The motivation to make the change to the desired model depends to a large extent on the available human resources. At this point, the nursing staff is a key resource for the realization of health models.

Responding to these changes requires adaptive and innovative personnel, who consider global proposals and adapt them to local realities. Staff with optimal levels of training, broken down according to their capabilities and care requirements.

In Mexico, nursing workers are making decisive progress toward their professionalization, with higher levels of training as their role in the health system is expanding. It is necessary to consider these aspects to determine the workforce required in the future, not only in terms of the number of nurses to be trained, but also in terms of the level of training to be achieved.

Despite significant progress in Mexican nursing towards its professionalization, there are still challenges to be assumed: creating new and better spaces for practical independence and leadership of the organizational processes of these, promoting the pioneering participation of its members in policy decisions, and generating evidence to support them. Work and consolidate their leadership within the health team.

The current problem caused by Covid-19 that the world is currently experiencing, especially Mexico, has demonstrated the outstanding participation of nursing staff at all levels of care, and this fact opens a window of opportunity towards the leadership that nursing continues to develop.

It is critical to decisively restore these opportunities and continue the required transformations for the benefit of this professional group and population that increasingly demands services integrating scientific quality with human quality, a mixture that can and should be balanced by the nursing staff.

Last January 6th was Nursing Day in our country, and from that day onwards, health personnel can do a lot to keep the health system up and running. our end.