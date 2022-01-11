Science in the classroom in Las Tunas and also the art of forecasting, planning and saving

Las Tunisia. – To promote scientific research in the education sector in Las Tunas, who today in the province summoned the First Deputy Minister of the Sector Serra Pinheiro Alonso during a meeting with government authorities and the union in the Territory, with the aim of verifying here the implementation of research projects and postgraduate training.

In everyday pedagogical practice, it is necessary to devise methodological scientific work and put it at the service of each school, so that it contributes to educational work and management of science, at the discretion of the deputy owner of the branch.

“Las Tunas has a potential and a pedagogical mission that can be socially integrated from science. It is necessary to realize teacher training with this concept of looking for answers to practice problems from initial pedagogical training and then at university,” he said. civil service.

In the same way, he pointed out the necessity of integrating this line of thought in the performance of school principals and their peers at the municipal level, as it is the responsibility of each administration to monitor the training processes in masters and doctorate, as well as to adopt a scientific concept in the work of guidance.

On these issues, the First Deputy Minister also noted that work in Pre-University Institutes of Exact Sciences (IPVCE) and in pedagogical schools is fundamental to promoting in this field, the first of which is the task of training the future. The scientific community of the country and the second as a quarry sector.

In the presence of Yélénés Tornette Méndez, Deputy Provincial Governor, Jorge Luis Reyes Izaguerre, Deputy Director of Provincial Education, summed up the work carried out in 2021, a year marked by the confinement caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in which the work was carried out. Non-stop scientific training in educational institutions and planned improvement of faculty members.

For her part, Silvia Navarro Quintero, director of the Central Institute of Educational Sciences, acknowledged Las Tunas’ progress in this context, although she indicated the need to increase doctoral training, which she saw as necessary to obtain a master’s degree. served as a basis for further research.

He pointed out the necessity of establishing a transit relationship between the master’s and doctoral degrees.

The educationalist recommended developing research topics related to issues related to the development of the governorate and the sector, while keeping pace with the main lines of research determined by the Ministry of Education.

By taking advantage of these insights, Vice-Chancellor Yenya Barban Sardoy, highlighted that most of the faculty in that institution have already completed a PhD in educational, agricultural or technical sciences, which undoubtedly favors the sustainability of scientific activity and is achievement of all kinds. .

Incorporating science into the daily practice of classroom teaching in Las Tunas and forging alliances with other entities and ministries are some of the challenges that the district’s education system faces with the goal of contributing more than one specific sector, to the entire nation.