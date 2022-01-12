IMSS enables family medicine units to process special appointments in case of saturation in clinic .46

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

Due to the saturation of patients who presented to Clinic 46 of Social Security located on Avenida Universidad, the Mexican Institute of Social Security enabled family medicine units so that members could schedule their specialty appointments.

Through the information card, the IMSS He explained that the unit staff will be responsible for the corresponding procedure and will inform the beneficiary over the phone, in this way saturation in the centers will be avoided.

They also confirmed that on Tuesday, January 11, around 10:30 a.m., a failure occurred in the MOCE (electronic medical record) platform and reference system – Contra Reference, making it impossible to continue awarding appointments. for patients. beneficiaries who were waiting to perform this procedure, which sparked disagreement between staff and patients.

Likewise, they reported that the request of elements of the General Secretariat for the Security and Protection of Citizens was only to protect the safety of the individuals who had been attacked, however, as soon as the agents arrived, the conflict ended.

They also affirmed their commitment to continue caring for Social Security patients.

More Stories

Science in the classroom in Las Tunas and also the art of forecasting, planning and saving

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Health and wellness | Nursing and Advances in Health – El Sol de Hermosillo

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Medical and dental students return to the classroom face to face

1 day ago Mia Thompson

A very common but very complex condition

1 day ago Mia Thompson

They encourage initiatives for Cuban Flag Day

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Play by applying more science and technology › Sports › Granma

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

IMSS enables family medicine units to process special appointments in case of saturation in clinic .46

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

Chivas fixes his eyes on Julian Araujo

9 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp trick to see if they have already read your message

10 mins ago Leo Adkins

Several countries close their borders with Mali, recall their ambassadors, and freeze the assets of that country in their banks: what is happening?

11 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States sets a record number of hospitals due to Covid-19 | News

12 mins ago Leland Griffith