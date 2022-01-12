La Jornada – Conacyt announces the opening of the invitation to study medical specialties in Cuba

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) has announced the opening of the Conacyt Scholarships – Medical Specialties in Cuba 2021-2022, Third Term, through which support will be provided to health professionals of Mexican nationality who wish to study medical specialties in Cuba in a full-time manner.

Candidates must have a medical degree and professional medical degree and have approved the XLV National Exam for Medical Residency Applicants (ENARM) 2021. Before incorporating academic and administrative documents into a Conacyt scholarship application file, they must complete the certification process before one of the Cuban Embassy in Mexico .

Scholarships awarded through the Conacyt Quality Support Program and Graduate Scholarships will be allocated based on the degree obtained by applicants to the ENARM Certificate and subject to adequate budget.

Applications will be received until January 17th

Receipt of connection requests began last Monday and will remain open until January 17 at 11:59 PM CMT. The results will be published as of February 3rd.

The study programs offered by the Republic of Cuba correspond to the following thirteen medical specialties: Histopathology. hygiene and epidemiology; Intensive and emergency medicine; Ophthalmology and Clinical Pathology (Clinical Laboratory); General Surgery; medical genetics; geriatrics. physical medicine and rehabilitation; Internal Medicine; lung diseases. Psychiatry, Traumatology and Orthopedics.

More Stories

IMSS enables family medicine units to process special appointments in case of saturation in clinic .46

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science in the classroom in Las Tunas and also the art of forecasting, planning and saving

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Health and wellness | Nursing and Advances in Health – El Sol de Hermosillo

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Medical and dental students return to the classroom face to face

1 day ago Mia Thompson

A very common but very complex condition

2 days ago Mia Thompson

They encourage initiatives for Cuban Flag Day

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Jornada – Conacyt announces the opening of the invitation to study medical specialties in Cuba

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Barcelona-Real Madrid, the first Clasico of the year will determine the Super Cup final: time, TV and squad

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

If your Galaxy Watch is attentive, because Samsung has finally closed the Tizen App Store

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The massive blackout increases the heatwave and affects more than 700,000 users in Buenos Aires, who are responding with a wave of memes

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Greenhouse gas emissions are growing faster than the economy. United States example

1 hour ago Mia Thompson