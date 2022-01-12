La Jornada – Conacyt announces the opening of the invitation to study medical specialties in Cuba

The National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) has announced the opening of the Conacyt Scholarships – Medical Specialties in Cuba 2021-2022, Third Term, through which support will be provided to health professionals of Mexican nationality who wish to study medical specialties in Cuba in a full-time manner.

Candidates must have a medical degree and professional medical degree and have approved the XLV National Exam for Medical Residency Applicants (ENARM) 2021. Before incorporating academic and administrative documents into a Conacyt scholarship application file, they must complete the certification process before one of the Cuban Embassy in Mexico .

Scholarships awarded through the Conacyt Quality Support Program and Graduate Scholarships will be allocated based on the degree obtained by applicants to the ENARM Certificate and subject to adequate budget.

Applications will be received until January 17th

Receipt of connection requests began last Monday and will remain open until January 17 at 11:59 PM CMT. The results will be published as of February 3rd.

The study programs offered by the Republic of Cuba correspond to the following thirteen medical specialties: Histopathology. hygiene and epidemiology; Intensive and emergency medicine; Ophthalmology and Clinical Pathology (Clinical Laboratory); General Surgery; medical genetics; geriatrics. physical medicine and rehabilitation; Internal Medicine; lung diseases. Psychiatry, Traumatology and Orthopedics.