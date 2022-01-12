Physiotherapists who rely on science are less likely to get burned while working

Burnout syndrome is an important psychosocial problem that results in work environments where a person feels great pressure and lack of adequate support and resources. Especially Prevalent in the healthcare professions Who are in the front line for patient care.

evidence Features stand out Emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and low personal achievement. It causes emotional divergence and less responsiveness to the patient’s needs. Entire Reduces the effectiveness of applied treatments.

In healthcare professionals, this process has been associated with Increased alcohol consumption Decreased job satisfaction, increased intent Leave your job or retire early.

Obviously all this leads to a file low productivityThis affects communication and patient satisfaction, in addition to increasing medical errors.

The higher the level of study, the more tired

According to a new study by researchers in the field of physical therapy and SALBIS search group From the University of Leon, a group of Spanish physical therapists suffer greatly from this syndrome. Partial results have been published in Journal of Personal Medicine.

In this study, more than 70% of physical therapists were found to suffer from emotional exhaustion. Moreover, more than 85% experience depersonalization and more than 80% have a poor level of personal satisfaction at work. In particular, those who devote themselves to the private sphere suffer from this syndrome more.

However, the most influential variable in the decline was the education level of professionals. In other words, the higher the level of studies (postgraduate, master’s or doctoral), the more emotional fatigue will be felt. This may be due to having to combine studies and work.

Moreover, high professional qualifications combined with the impossibility of applying the knowledge obtained (due to job constraints or time constraints) can lead physiotherapists to become bored. All this would cause dissatisfaction with the company, One of the main sources of fatigue syndrome.

How does it affect patients?

Empathy is one of the feelings that Cultivate the desire to help others. It is essential to build satisfying relationships in healthy contexts.

However, the levels of emotional fatigue and depersonalization involved in this syndrome in physical therapists cause difficulty in understanding the patient’s feelings. born Emotional distance between the two.

On the other hand, this situation also generates personal stress and anxiety, which makes the professional capable of Make quick decisions No time to think. This causes wrong treatment procedures.

Finally, low personal achievement indicates a negative professional view of oneself. This has consequences for both the core tasks of physiotherapists and Relationship with patients.

Self-confidence is a prerequisite or an important condition To build confidence in the patient. A health professional who is not of this quality may have difficulties in establishing proper contact.

The role of scientific knowledge in this case

One measure that helps reduce the risk of suffering from this syndrome is to practice treatments based on scientific evidence. Patients view these methods as effective and beneficial, and at the same time, the health care provider has more experience with them. Feeling of mastery and self-efficacy.

This could happen because clinicians with high levels of stress due to uncertainty have higher levels, as shown in various studies combustion hazard. But with increased procedures and evidence-based care, the professional reduces the feeling The uncertainty associated with many health treatments.

On the other hand, the attitude of healthcare professionals towards evidence-based practice also serves to improve the relationship with the patient. They see physical therapists as open to exploring new treatments, dialogue, and change. These professionals will avoid judgment in the face of criticism of their actions and will try to incorporate new opinions.

All of these factors have been recognized as important conditioning factors that facilitate the therapeutic relationship, as professionals who reach agreements on treatment with their patients They are the ones who apply A greater number of evidence-based treatments.

Therefore, a greater attitude towards evidence-based practice not only improves personal satisfaction but also leads to better therapeutic relationships.

In short, studies show that Spanish physiotherapists suffer from a high level of occupational burnout. This phenomenon reduces their ability to empathize with their patients and makes it difficult to establish a good therapeutic relationship.

To avoid all this, a positive attitude towards treatments based on scientific knowledge and implementation of evidence-based procedures can reduce this and improve relationships between physical therapists and their patients.