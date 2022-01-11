Medical and dental students return to the classroom face to face

Drafting

Pachuca, Hidalgo / 10.01.2022 19:54:03

Hidalgo State Autonomous University stated that with strict adherence to biosafety protocols Students from the academic fields of medicine and dentistry began a gradual return to face-to-face lessons on Monday.

According to the highest government studies house, Only female and male students with a full vaccination scheme returned to the classroom face to face, as determined by the Institutional Health Safety Committee, While for those without bio, categories are enabled by default. Among the strategies implemented is the recording of lessons and activities available on the Garza platform.

The sanitation protocol implemented during the return to the classroom consisted of: Oxygen measurement, temperature measurement, continuous application of antibacterial gel, wear of KN95 mask, healthy distance of 1.5 meters between people and frequent hand washing.

the Autonomous State University of Hidalgo (UAEH) It reported that about 1,700 B.Sc students from class one through nine returned to face-to-face classes, in addition to 390 B.Sc students from class six through nine trained at the institute. Health Sciences.

The educational authorities require students from the first to fifth semester Keep up to date on when they will be able to join again. For its part, the Latin American Center for Medical Education by Simulation (CLEMPS) asks students to set an appointment in the system to be able to enter the regions, placing a maximum of four students in seven scenarios they have.

The Institute of Health Sciences (ICSa) maintains constant communication with its students through those responsible for educational programmes, reporting on classroom mechanics, as well as keeping a record of who is in classes and who attends approximately.