Medical and dental students return to the classroom face to face

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Pachuca, Hidalgo /

Hidalgo State Autonomous University stated that with strict adherence to biosafety protocols Students from the academic fields of medicine and dentistry began a gradual return to face-to-face lessons on Monday.

According to the highest government studies house, Only female and male students with a full vaccination scheme returned to the classroom face to face, as determined by the Institutional Health Safety Committee, While for those without bio, categories are enabled by default. Among the strategies implemented is the recording of lessons and activities available on the Garza platform.

The sanitation protocol implemented during the return to the classroom consisted of: Oxygen measurement, temperature measurement, continuous application of antibacterial gel, wear of KN95 mask, healthy distance of 1.5 meters between people and frequent hand washing.

the Autonomous State University of Hidalgo (UAEH) It reported that about 1,700 B.Sc students from class one through nine returned to face-to-face classes, in addition to 390 B.Sc students from class six through nine trained at the institute. Health Sciences.

The educational authorities require students from the first to fifth semester Keep up to date on when they will be able to join again. For its part, the Latin American Center for Medical Education by Simulation (CLEMPS) asks students to set an appointment in the system to be able to enter the regions, placing a maximum of four students in seven scenarios they have.

The Institute of Health Sciences (ICSa) maintains constant communication with its students through those responsible for educational programmes, reporting on classroom mechanics, as well as keeping a record of who is in classes and who attends approximately.

More Stories

A very common but very complex condition

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

They encourage initiatives for Cuban Flag Day

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Play by applying more science and technology › Sports › Granma

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Zero science: 187 Argentine scientists and researchers will be deployed to Antarctica

1 day ago Mia Thompson

8 hábitos de bienestar naturales que lo mantendrán mentalmente saludable y feliz

2 days ago Mia Thompson

“Emergency medicine, the best specialty in the world,” Dr. Carlos Garcia Goburn

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Medical and dental students return to the classroom face to face

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Cup Hurtado is eager to get back into football even though he is now working in construction

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

The mystery of Jupiter’s cyclones is explained thanks to the physics of Earth’s oceans

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Mexico calls for investigation into North Korea missile launch; “It’s an insult to the international community.”

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Greg Berhalter doesn’t want to count on US qualifying for Qatar 2022

1 hour ago Leland Griffith