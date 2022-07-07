Highlighting government actions to ensure peace in Ethiopia

Member states considered the positive steps taken by the Ethiopian government towards humanitarian access and a peaceful solution to the conflict in the north, according to the letter reviewing the agreements of the 39th IGAD Extraordinary Summit (abbreviation in English), which was held in Nairobi. , Kenya.

They also praised the progress made in South Sudan in implementing the peace agreement and urged the transitional government to develop a program with “clear points and realistic deadlines” to achieve the goals, including holding elections.

The notification stated that during the event, the authority noted with concern the humanitarian and health situation in the area and urged international partners to increase assistance to the villagers.

It also acknowledged “the growing pacts for diversity and climate change in eastern Africa on security, social welfare, economics and development,” adds the text posted on the regional body’s website.

He also expressed his appreciation for the continued complementary performance and the important support provided by the African Union to its efforts in the field of political transition and countering violent extremism.

Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda form the regional organization, the successor to the Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development, which was established in 1996 to deal with all the problems of the so-called Horn of Africa. .

The day before, an extraordinary meeting of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) was held in the Kenyan capital, where leaders of member states discussed the impact of natural disasters on economic and social fragility, and the state of peace and security in the region.

M / Raj