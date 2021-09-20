His son appeared in professional football in the United States

Romeo Beckham, the son of the former England captain David BeckhamHe made his debut with the American Club Third Class Fort Lauderdale Sunday.

The 19-year-old started in the midfield position, the same as his famous father, in the reserve team for the championship. Inter Miami, Team football League Owned by Beckham, in a 2-2 draw at home with South Georgia Storm.

“I had my professional debut tonight,” Romeo wrote on Instagram.

How was the young Beckham formed during his debut as a professional footballer?

The youngster, who signed a contract with the club in early September, showed some nice touches and created an early opportunity for his new team.

He is also well linked in midfield with Harvey Neville, son of the Inter Miami head coach, Phil NevilleWho graduated in 92 Manchester United deceive Beckham.

Young Neville was appearing for the 16th time for the existing team Florida After leaving the academy Manchester United To join his father in the United States.

Beckham He was substituted after 79 minutes and said he is now “fully focused on the next game”.

Both teens are going back to work against him Greenville victory 2 october.

