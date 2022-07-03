Historical gold deposits have been found in Uganda

despite Uganda is a country in East Africa Not accurately recognized for its economic ability or for being a global power, recent news can change the focus of international media since then According to information from the government of that country, on July 1, 2022, they found the largest gold deposits in world history.

When was a gold deposit reported in Uganda?

Last Friday the Ugandan government Through a spokesman for the Ministry of Raw Materials Development and Energy Suleiman Muita in a news program said The state announced the discovery of gold deposits estimated at 31 million tons Which would be the most important in world history.

Where is the gold field in Uganda?

According to official information, it has been detailed that the site is on it As expected, 320 thousand tons will be extracted in the first stage.

How was this historical gold deposit found?

Nearly 200 years after the so-called “gold rush” In 1843, the countries now turned their attention to this precious metal from two years of atmospheric exploration throughout the country, as well as geophysical and geochemical studies and analyzes, Uganda found the most important deposits in the history of this century.

However, due to the economic conditions of the country, and that mining has taken hold in that region through illegality, Moyita said in a press release that he will seek foreign investment to establish and develop the mining sector As well as the necessary infrastructure.

Without a doubt, a fact that will change the economy of East Africa.

You may be interested in:

Meaning of wedding anniversary and when it is celebrated



They forgot a firearm in the locker room of a commercial plaza in Guadalajara

You may be interested in:

They celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary by recreating their wedding حفل

