Honduran President El Financiero will attend ‘only if all countries are invited’

The Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, He warned Saturday, May 28, that he would attend the Summit of the Americas “only if all nations are invited.”

I will only attend the summit if all the countries of the Americas, without exception, are invited. “The best study for an American is America,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

days before the decision, US Vice President Kamala Harris He spoke by phone with Xiomara Castro about cooperation with migrants.

The White House said in a statement that Castro detailed to Harris “the measures he has taken to improve Honduran democracy and the economy” since the US Vice President attended the “historic inauguration” last January.

they both got engagedCooperation between the United States and Honduras on a wide range of topics”, such as economics and causes of migration.

“The Vice President affirmed the United States’ commitment to advancing our common interests,” the statement said.

The call between Harris and Castro took place a few days before the start of the Summit of the Americas, which will be held from June 6-10 in Los Angeles, the United States, where the US government intends to close a regional immigration agreement.

AMLO is awaiting an “official response” from the US to determine its assistance

The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador On Friday, he confirmed that he was awaiting an official response from the United States to his request to invite all countries to attend the Summit of the Americas, despite the fact that Washington has already confirmed that it will not invite Venezuela or Nicaragua.

In response to a question about this matter during his morning press conference, the President asked to await an official statement from US Department of State He said he was still “waiting for the invitations to all the countries of the Americas so that it really is a Summit of the Americas.

“We will wait for them to formally respond to us and from there we will make a decision, it’s not about confronting us, President (Joe) Biden is a decent person,” said AMLO of Sinaloa.

