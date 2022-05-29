Will inflation cause a recession in the United States?

US President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The possibility of the United States suffering a recession hangs in the balance. Stagnating spending and lower expectations should not surprise us: inflation has lowered real wages for most people.

Rapid inflation in the US is masking signs of an economic slowdown that could threaten the extent of current growth. Although nominal personal consumption expenditures grew by 3.4% between October 2021 and March 2022 (the latter