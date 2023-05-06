Hospitals in Huasteca have a 30% shortage of medicines – El Sol de Hidalgo

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Huejutla, Hgo. – so far f30 percent increase in the supply of medicines and surgical materials In the Hospitals of La Huasteca, Integral de Atlapexco and Ilusión de Tlanchinol, But work is underway to achieve full coverage of these inputs required by the population, said Raees Health Minister Hidalgo (SSH) Maria Zoraida Robles Barrera.

The state official confirmed that the suspension will be carried out gradually and progressively towards these three hospitals located in the area Huasteca hidalguense And in the same Hi Sierrawhich will allow users and the families themselves to obtain their medication, besides the fact that it is a direct commitment obtained in these two areas, when these sites were visited directly.

Open job bank for professionals

On the other hand, the public servant of this newspaper explained that regarding work bag which is still open and addressed to specialists who want to work on some of these hospitals, who may go to the Human Resources area of ​​the Ministry of Finance or directly to the office of the same SSH in Puerta de Hierro, which will allow them to enter this government agency to offer their services.

Among the jobs that are requested are Anesthesiologists, gynecologists, internists, general practitioners, nurses, Since it is very important to have this kind of staff, but at the moment telemedicine is being handled and it has given good results so far in both parts of the Hidalguense entity, ”said Robles-Barrera.

More Stories

If you work in innovation, science and technology projects, you can get financing

11 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Think about science,” and do so from the mysterious drift | papilla

19 hours ago Mia Thompson

Fear is the main challenge girls face to get involved in science Grupo Milenio

1 day ago Mia Thompson

More than 30 personalities from culture, science and sports adhere to the “Manifesto on Computing in Spain”

1 day ago Mia Thompson

BUAP opens Tesla Gallery to fall in love with science: the university’s president

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Galactic fantasy and science converge at an exhibition of more than 115,600 Star Wars items in Valladolid

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

This was the only moment of Carlos III’s coronation that was not seen and where vegetable oil was used

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

In which theaters can you watch the subtitled version of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” | Marvel | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Guardians of the Galaxy 3 post-credits scene movie | UCM | James Gunn | How Many Posts – Credit Viewers Have | Chris Pratt | Guardians of the Galaxy 3 | DEPOR-PLAY

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Hospitals in Huasteca have a 30% shortage of medicines – El Sol de Hidalgo

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

F1 Miami GP: Schedule and where to see the rankings | Formula 1 | sports

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Download WhatsApp Plus APK May 2023: Install the latest version on Android for free | Step by step to install WhatsApp FREE | USA | USA | MX | Directions | from the side

3 hours ago Leo Adkins