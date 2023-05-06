If you work in innovation, science and technology projects, you can get financing

The secretariat has a budget of up to 12 million Qatari riyals for this fund in 2023 for grants of up to 125 thousand riyals for some programs and up to 600 thousand pounds for others.

Those interested in financing innovation, science and technology projects can apply to various programs within the National Fund for Science and Technology (Fonacyt) managed by the National Secretariat for Science and Technology (Senacyt).

The application period opened on April 26th and ends on July 31st through the website Fund.senacyt.gob.gt

Senacyt Secretary Ana Chan explained each of the programs: one of these programs is the so-called CTi, which aims to promote the development and dissemination of science, technology and innovation in the country, so Guatemalans seeking to study scientific professions, from technical to graduate students, through FormaCTi program and its financing line, EducaCTi, for up to QR 150,000 per annum, for up to 5 years.

Another option is that the results of scientific research that you want to publish or events such as conferences, forums, seminars, workshops, training, training, certifications, exhibitions, activities to raise awareness, training or promotion of CTI, can receive financial support through the ComunicaCTi program with a DifundeCTi financing line, up to 125 thousand Q. per year.

The third opportunity is the program that financially supports citizens who have scientific and technological projects or projects, so that they can grow or move to a more advanced stage, through the ProInnovaCTi program with an EmprendeCTi financing line up to a maximum of 500 thousand Q.

Another funding line for this same program is Transfers CTi, through which support is provided for knowledge transfer up to a maximum of Q400 thousand. In either case, the projects are to be implemented in a period of two years.

Meanwhile, the fourth program called ProCienciaGT has five funding lines according to Senacyt. With these, researchers will be able to choose resources to conduct basic and applied research, under different options:

SocialInvest to support social and economic research and studies with an amount of 300 thousand Qatari riyals.

GeneraCyT, which provides support for scientific knowledge generation and research and development management, which supports the management of acquired knowledge, up to 500 thousand.

SinerCyT is the line that provides support for interentity research, and InterCTi supports research projects with international funding. In either case, it can reach 600 thousand.

requirements

All programs and credit limits have their own requirements, but applicants must be registered with the National Directory of Scholars or the National Directory of Entities.

They must know the rules and user manual, as well as fill out and submit a platform profile, and attach or submit the required documents. Then the evaluation process begins, followed by a notification (approval or rejection).

There are other conditions as well, depending on the program and line of credit. For example, the money cannot be used to pay travel expenses, and the other money cannot be used to purchase equipment, furniture, or capital goods.

Other examples, in the case of a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, have an impact at the national level, showing averages equal to or greater than 70 points or equivalent results acceptable at universities in Guatemala or abroad, among others.

The secretariat indicated that for more information other than the respective website, those interested can contact the e-mail [email protected] or phone 2317-2600 ext. 154.