Rain, shine, or lightning, thanks to science and ingenuity, we’ll open the Mayan Train: AMLO

president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He ensured that in the coming December, “rain, light, lightning, for the benefit of science and the creator,” would be inaugurated Mayan Train.

This, when resuming their tour of duty across southeastern Mexico overseeing the 1,554-kilometre rail project after they were suspended for testing positive. COVID-19 Last Sunday April 23rd.

in your account TwitterThe President of the Federal Executive explained that yesterday Friday he was in Puebla to lead the ceremonies for the 161st anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, and in the afternoon he traveled to Chetumal, Quintana Roo, where he assessed Sections 1, 6 and 7 of the Mayan TrainAnd this Saturday I flew over the Chetumal-Tulum-Cancun-Merida route, as well as two more meetings to oversee progress at Tulum Airport and in Sections 5, 4, and 3.

He announced that tomorrow, Sunday, he would be in Campeche and that afternoon we would return to Mexico City.

“Note: we will open this great 1,554-kilometer work in December, rain, shine or lightning, for the benefit of science and the creator,” he wrote on the social network.

This morning, in a short interview with the media, President López Obrador dismisses the monuments on caves and small rocks due to the works on section 5 of the Mayan train, which runs from Cancun to Tulum, as is the case of the so-called “white lady”, who presented her case Globalism Thursday.

On a tour of Quintana Roo, the president calls the group members “phony environmentalists.” “Save me from the train” And to the biologists and speleologists who deplored the damming of caves during the rapidly progressing work, thus damaging the Mayan forest and its ecosystems.

“I don’t believe, and I don’t believe, that NGOs, or so-called civil society, are bogus environmentalists, they are bogus, they are funded from outside and by the powerful who have always felt like the owners of Quintana Roo and Mexico, nothing more, it’s over now “.

Maria Elena Lizama (Morena), governor Quintana RooThis Saturday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that the federal government will help expand Bypass 180-D, the route that connects the Cancun-Merida Highway to the Cancun-Tulum Highway.

On her Twitter account, the governor highlighted that this important road passes next to Cancun International Airport And the new Al Maya train station.

He explained that the section will be expanded to four lanes, and it will have road distributors, a central middle, lighting, shoulders and an asphalt layer.

“Our president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has confirmed to us the administration that we have asked for the expansion of bypass 180-D, the route that connects the Cancun-Merida highways with Cancun Tulum.

“This important road is the one that passes next to the Cancun International Airport and the new Mayan train station, there, a whole section will be expanded to 4 lanes, it will have road distributors, a central middle, lighting, shoulders and with an asphalt binder. Thank you boss for always listening to us and for your love towards #QuintanaRoo!”, he wrote on the social network.

