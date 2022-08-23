How did science make it possible for the human ear to hear?

What decades of research and films have taught us is that sound does not travel through space. who – which crushing silence It is what makes it mysterious and mysterious. The lack of sound has its raison d’être; The space acts as a vacuum cleaner that picks up sound waves. However, when certain factors combine, it is possible for the sound to travel … and that is exactly what happened, the result? A sound that gives you goosebumps.

“The galaxy cluster contains so much gas that we caught the actual sound. Here it is amplified and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!” subscriber NASA exoplanets via Twitter along with the recording of the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster of ‘black hole week.

Perseus It’s 250 million light-years away and the reason we can hear the sound is because “astronomers have discovered that pressure waves sent out by a black hole caused ripples in the cluster’s hot gas that can be translated into observation,” NASA reported in a statement. Release. these gas ripples Obtained in radial directions, i.e. off-center. Originally extracted In 2003 at the Chandra-X . ObservatoryBut it was impossible for the human ear to hear them.

In fact, the original sound was 57 octaves below middle C, which meant that in order to be heard, they had to tune in again to be able to raise it. Now they are listening 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times sharper of its original frequency; One thousand trillion is 1,000,000,000,000,000.

This will be just the beginning of many other NASA projects to bring sound into space. They are now working for It represents a second black hole: Messier 87 (or M87). Objectively speaking, the black hole is the most famous ever after that first image of one in history taken by the Event Horizon Telescope in 2019. However, to achieve this, the data will not be looked at from this telescope but from others who have been collecting data in At the same time, for this the X-ray Chandrathe optical light of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and radio waves Atacama Large Millimeter Matrix from Chile.

You can find further sonication of astronomical data, as well as additional information about the process, on the website “world of soundFrom NASA.