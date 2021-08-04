How far could Scarlett Johansson get if she wins the Disney lawsuit

Mexico City: Actress Scarlett Johansson sued Disney, because the company showed Black Widow for its broadcast debut, at an additional cost.

If you were to win the lawsuit, you are estimated to win over $50 million, because you lost money in that gallery window.

One of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies has launched a public dispute against Disney over Scarlett Johansson’s allegations that she lost money for the premiere of her movie “Black Widow.”

Brian Lord, co-chair of the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), accused Disney in a statement of attacking the actress’s character and revealing her $20 million salary for the superhero film.

Lorde, who also represents Johansson, issued her statement a day after the “Black Widow” star filed a lawsuit accusing Disney of breaching her contract with her by releasing the July 9 movie on its platform. theaters, thus reducing its expected share of box office sales.

The contract, presumably breached, was that Johansson had guarantees of release in cinemas, which everyone understood was only in theaters.

Johansson, one of Hollywood’s most popular actresses and one of the highest earners, has directed nine Marvel films with Disney.

Disney said the lawsuit was “unfounded”. He also noted that the lawsuit showed a “cruel disregard” for the effects of the pandemic.

Lord said Disney had “blatantly and wrongly accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic”.

“Black Widow,” the story of a Russian killer-turned-avenger, grossed $80 million at the box office in the United States and Canada during its opening weekend. Disney said the film also made $60 million through Disney+ purchases.

