How many people will be in the world in 2050?

The world population is currently 7.8 billion people. The most populous countries, in the following order: China, India, the United States, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico. One of the questions we all ask ourselves is how the demographic development will be in the coming decades, more specifically, How many people will live in the world in 2050.

Well, according to the forecasts of the United Nations, In 2050, the world population will be 9000 million. Therefore, the growth will be massive, especially in countries like India, Indonesia and Nigeria.

calculated that More than 80% of the world’s population will live in Africa or Asia by 2100. More than half of global population growth through 2050 will be in Africa.

It is noteworthy that 50% of population growth will be recorded in only nine countries: India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, United States, Indonesia, Uganda.

However, these expectations may not be final since circumstances determine How many children are born and how many people die They are constantly changing.

The most populous countries in the world in 2050

It is especially important to know which countries will be the most densely populated in the world in three decades.