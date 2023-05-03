How to apply for a US work visa

you like it work legally in the united states? with the program H-2 visas You can make it happen. Applicants can work temporarily in agriculture, construction, forestry, and many other types of industries, according to the company’s website. US Embassy and Consulates in Mexico.

The thing that you need to take into consideration when processing it is that the H2-A visa It is for temporary agricultural work, instead H2-B visa It is for temporary or seasonal non-agricultural work.

How to get a US work visa step by step

Next, we share a file Basic steps of the processing process a H2-A visa.

The first step. Find a company in the United States that needs temporary collaborators

Most people find I work in the United States Through a friend or family member who got it work visa Temporary, but they don’t have to pay for the recommendation.

If you pay or receive any type of payment or reward for a job offer, US authorities can Entry is prohibited for this procedure.

US Embassy in Mexico Can help applicants find a job offer through Mexican government offices, visa agents, job fairs, and social networks of trusted companies.

It is important Beware of scams and fake ads About job offers. An actual job offer includes a contract that includes a job description, salary, name and location of the company in the United States, and solicitation number.

Second Step: Review your employment contract and make sure the petition is valid

Review the details of your job offer to see what kind of job you’ve been offered and how much you’ll get.

To be valid, you must receive an employment contract written in a language/s that you understand. This document shall contain detailed information on wagesDuration jobthe hoursbenefits (including transportation, housing, and meals or cooking facilities) and any deductions from your pay.

Step 3. Complete the DS-160 visa application form and pay the fee

he DS-160 format It must be completed and submitted online prior to your interview at the Consulate. It is important Tell the truth At your request.

The right to pay the visa is $190 (about 3,500 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate) and can be deposited into Banamex or Scotiabank accounts.

All persons applying for a visa to enter the United States from anywhere in the world must pay this fee, which covers the cost of the application process.

Fourth Step: Ensure that you meet the requirements for scheduling an appointment

before scheduling an interview Work visa for the United StatesMake sure you have the following:

A valid and undamaged passport: make sure that your data is correct passport valid, including your date of birth, gender, spelling of your name and valid for the duration of your planned stay in the United States.

valid, including your date of birth, gender, spelling of your name and valid for the duration of your planned stay in the United States. A valid order number.

Evidence of payment of the visa application fee $190.

Although individuals can schedule appointments, in general, petitioners or their agents in Mexico schedule all appointments for their collaborators.

But if you intend to schedule your own, you can do so by following the instructions on the website of State department official dating service.

Step 5. Have everything ready for your appointment at the Applicant Service Center

If your appointment is in United States Consulate in Monterreyyou must first go to the applicant service center to collect Photography and your fingerprints.

Step 6. Go to your visa interview at the US Consulate after two days

One of the recommendations made by the US authorities is that Always tell the truth during your interview.

Any previous arrests, and the length of previous stays, must be stated United State And the times I tried border crossing If applicable.

It should be noted that these activities They don’t necessarily exclude you from the program H-2 visa. However, concealing previous unlawful presence, trespassing attempts or arrests will result in visa denial and may result in Permanent visa ineligibility.

Step 7. Get your US work visa

If approved, you will receive work visa And you must travel to a US port of entry and apply for admission as H-factor 2.

Important note: rate increase

on site US Embassy and Consulates in Mexico Indicates that the application fee for visitors and other categories of nonimmigrant visas will increase to From $160 to $185 As of May 30, 2023.

Likewise, the application fee for some visas Nonimmigrant based on petitions to temporary workers (classes H, L, O, P, Q, and R) will increase from $190 to $205.

Fees for trade dealers (E-1), business investors (E-2), and treaty applicants in a private profession (E-3) will increase. $205 to $315.

An important thing to note is that applicants who have paid for the visa application By May 30, 2023 No additional fees will be charged. for more information click here.