How to restore the original color of your hair in 3 days

the White hair It is one of the most common signs Visible and ugly Follower aging. when White hair When it starts to grow, people usually choose to hide it Dyes or color baths. However, excessive use of these products can lead to: Harmful For our hair.





And even for our health: according to the various studies I collected US National Cancer Instituteamong the most 5000 items Which is used for Produce some There are many hair dyes that Carcinogenic to the animals. For this reason, the optimal solution is to use natural and non-aggressive products.

Specifically, there is a remedy that will surprise you with its low cost and speed of preparation, completely Natural and economical That will allow you Get rid of gray hair No more and no less than what is in Three days.

The secret recipe

First of all, you need Four components Which you can easily find in your kitchen and in any supermarket or herbalist: a liter of watera bag of Green tea (about a gram and a half) and another The same amount of wise (Plant Aromatic and antioxidant), and finally, one of Rosemary.





Once these items are collected, Heat water in a pot until boil When it reaches boiling point, it… Add different bags. When all items are inside the container, they are returned to the container. Boiling Leave it to boil for a while 5 minutes.

After that time, Put out the firehe Cover the container And he leaves The rest of the mixture during 24 hours. If you prefer, you can also deposit the liquid into a bowl Glass jar Close tightly when the liquid cools.

to request

Once this time has passed, it is time to… Product application. To do this it is necessary Distribute it on your hair and scalpspecial made Focus on gray areas, And for those who are different Hair strands So comprehensive Until it arrives Every corner And so be it Most effective possible. Once our whole head Impregnated with the substanceAll that’s left is to let her rest hour And Rinse it with plenty of water.

After that, you can wash your hair normally with your usual shampoo.





Previous colour

However, an idea From this treatment, like everything in life, In stability. To know the effects of this trick, it is necessary to carry out the operation during it Three consecutive daysThe moment from which poetry It should return to its previous color. It is also worth highlighting Duration of effect Among this treatment: Gray hair will not return until gray hair grows again.

Finally, even if they are natural ingredients, be careful!: If you suffer from any of them Skin problem also Alopecia Before carrying out this treatment it is important Consult your dermatologist beforehand.

It is also advisable to pre-test in an inconspicuous and not too wide area to ensure its effectiveness on your hair.