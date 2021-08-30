HPV cases increase in people between the ages of 15 and 29

joy- “It has become endemic infection among young people,” said urologist Carlos Perez Martinez, who has treated 43 cases so far, including a dangerous increase in infection of the sexually transmitted disease known as human papillomavirus (HPV). Four were in an advanced stage, and it is estimated that at least 16% of people between the ages of 15 and 29 are pregnant.

The data provided by the doctor shows that in recent years there has been an increase in infections among his patients, as he treated 39 carriers of the virus in 2018, and by 2019 it rose to 56 cases, and last year 62 cases were shown, and this is only 43 cases. Four of them were already in an advanced stage of the disease.

“An infected person can transmit up to 60% of unprotected contacts,” reported the urologist, who believes that this increase in the spread of the virus is due to the change in attitudes among the population regarding sexual activity, especially in young people. They are more likely due to the lack of information and the absence of condom use.

According to the information provided by the specialist, HPV does not show immediate symptoms, “I have treated patients up to 10 months of illness,” he said, adding that it can spread through contact with someone’s underwear, through sexual contact and can be Even brought from birth.

Finally, doctor Carlos Perez recommended frequently going to a specialist to undergo constant reviews and obtain information regarding their sexual health, as well as recommending the use of condoms to prevent the spread of HPV.