Hundreds of Ugandans injected with fake Covid-19 vaccines

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

On Wednesday, July 21, authorities announced that about 800 people had received one or more injections of fake vaccines against Covid-19 in Uganda, a scam by “unscrupulous” doctors and nurses.

Fake vaccines, sometimes mixed with water, were administered between May and June, amid a wave of coronavirus infections in the country, with an average of 1,700 new cases per day.

Warren Namara, the presidential health services supervisor, said the scammers were targeting people willing to pay for their vaccines when there was a shortage of doses in Uganda.

“The unscrupulous, with the intent of making money, deceived the public with fake COVID-19 vaccines,” Namara told AFP.

He explained that “two health workers were arrested and a fugitive doctor.”

The official said that analyzes showed that the bottles did not contain any dangerous products and that “some of them only contained water.”

The scammers paid the equivalent of $25 to $120 per injection.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Uganda has recorded 91,162 cases and 2,425 deaths from the coronavirus, according to the authorities’ latest tally on Wednesday.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)

More Stories

Announcing the Top 50 African Business Champions Award 2021

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

‘We need the US private sector to be involved’

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico must improve the business climate: Jane Fraser of Citigroup

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Biden assesses his first six months: ‘We keep promises’

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Industrialization boosts Puebla’s economy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Japan announces the loss of a Ugandan Olympian

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Hundreds of Ugandans injected with fake Covid-19 vaccines

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

Netflix, Apple and NASA, Pedro Sanchez upcoming visits on his trip to the United States to attract investors

41 mins ago Cynthia Porter

They locate a Ugandan who escaped from Olympic training | Sports

42 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Seven El Paso people who were already vaccinated die يموت

44 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

8 Best Toddler Movies to Keep Them Entertained

3 hours ago Leo Adkins