Announcing the Top 50 African Business Champions Award 2021

The top 50 nominees were selected from over 12,000 entries, selected by a prestigious group of 233 judges; 16 African countries represented in the top 50; 38 percent of the top 50 candidates are women entrepreneurs; 10% French. The top 50 contestants will advance to ABH (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.orgVirtual training ground and more judging. The top 20 will be announced in August.

Business Champions Africa, the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic program in Africa, has announced the 50 best finalists for the 2021 ABH Prize competition.

50 African entrepreneurs compete to win a share of $1.5 million In grants and gain invaluable learning and networking opportunities throughout your journey at ABH. Since the application window closed in early June, there is a prestigious group of 233 judges Thousands of applications from entrepreneurs from all countries in Africa were reviewed.

During this first round, the judges looked for visionary entrepreneurs who provide innovative and robust solutions to problems in their communities. They focused on identifying motivated professionals who have demonstrated exceptional work ethic, financial sustainability and potential for growth.

Jason Bao, CEO of Jack Ma Foundation International, said: “In the face of very challenging circumstances over the past year, entrepreneurs in Africa have demonstrated incredible resilience and innovation. ABH’s Top 50 Competition in 2021 is a true testament to that, and we are excited for that. Support these Talented entrepreneurs continue to grow and make a positive impact.”

There are sixteen countries represented in the top 50, 10% of which are francophone. They include Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. Nigeria has the largest group with 12 in the top 50. Women are well represented and make up 38% of the top 50.

There is tremendous diversity in the type of business, with sixteen different sectors represented, including agriculture, beauty and wellness, construction, consulting, education, energy, environmental protection, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare, information and communication technology, logistics, and manufacturing. media, entertainment, retail and transportation.

From here, the top 50 will participate in the ABH Virtual Camp to interact and learn from business leaders, as well as past ABH winners. The bootcamp will prepare them for the next round of interviews with Round Two judges, after which the top 20 judges will be determined and announced in August. The top ten will be announced at the end of September, before moving on to the Grand Final, where they will showcase live global business legends and secure their share of the $1.5 million prize pool.

About Business Champions in Africa:

The Africa Business Champions Award competition is the leading philanthropic initiative led by the Jack Ma Foundation, which aims to support and inspire the next generation of African entrepreneurs in all sectors, building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the continent’s future. For ten years, ABH will honor 100 African entrepreneurs and will commit to providing grants, training programs, and support to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Each year, the ABH Awards and Show will feature ten finalists who will showcase their work to win a share of $1.5 million in grants. Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group and Jack Ma Foundation, created the award after he made his first trip to Africa in 2017 and was inspired by the energy and entrepreneurial potential of the young people he met.