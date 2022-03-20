I am PLD……the stronghold of the country

By: Francisco Matos Mancibo, Former deputy and CC member of the PLD.

The Dominican Liberation Party is the party founded by Professor Juan Bosch with the aim of complementing the work of Juan Pablo Duarte: “To achieve a free, sovereign and independent State, in which social justice and respect for human dignity prevail.

Born as a political organization to come to power and govern the Dominican Republic so well, the PLD has transformed it so deeply that it must be separated: the Dominican Republic before the PLD and the Dominican Republic after the PLD governments.

I am PLD, the party to which Jose Cornelio Sanchez sang in the song he composed singing at the top of his lungs, proud to be one, and though there are some other comrades who can’t say the same, 99% of peledeistas yes we can sing like Cornelio Sanchez up loud Proudly voted:

“I’m from the party, purple as the poppies of spring,

Of people who work and dream of a better land.

I am of the party as big and strong as a mountain range,

I PLD. I am from the party who built so many beautiful things,

We live to serve…… the stronghold of the nation……. I PLD.”

I belong to the party whose members have been politically trained for the purposes everyone knows, well, the PLD party is the party whose governments have changed jars for refrigerators, we’ve brought electricity across the country, we’ve been able to minimize blackouts and we have dramatically reduced the digital divide between the rich and the poor. large (they will have to admit this); We have introduced computers into all educational centers, in the face of the stunned look of skepticism, the ridicule of villains, and the hope of the “gullible”.

We are the party that gave every student in the public sector a laptop.

We are the party that implanted the entire country with technological centers, which, as I have already said, helped a lot in reducing the digital divide between the rich and the poor.

For all those who are not willing to believe that the PLD was born to govern the Dominican Republic well, I recommend answering these few questions:

Which party has brought the most comprehensive and robust macro and micro economic stability to the Dominican Republic, with average sustainable growth above 5.5% per year during the 20 years of governance that we have had? (From 2000 to 2004 the economy grew 0%)

Which party has built the longest, widest, safest and most beautiful highways, roads, roads and ring roads in the Dominican Republic? Besides, what party has its government ordered, for the first and only time in history, to implement the Successful Pathway Assistance Program, a program that was unimaginable to the citizens of this country because it was so innovative and so ambitious, that it never was? Seen here or anywhere else in Latin America?

Which party has increased the number of primary school campuses to 5,684 and secondary campuses to 1,664, the party that has built more than 24,200 new classrooms across National Geographic in the past seven years alone (from 2013 to 2020?)?

What party in whose governments have arranged the extended payment, the party that imbibes the country of residence of the children?

Which party has achieved for twenty consecutive years such excellent economic, social and political stability that a large number of countries in the world allow the Dominicans to enter their territory and set foot on their soil without the need for visas? Countries such as Russia, Brazil, and Turkey are examples of countries where before the PLD took over the government, the Dominicans needed a visa to set foot on their territory. Today there are more than 80 countries in the world where the Dominicans do not need a visa to travel: Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, Maldives, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Belize, Cuba, Grenada, Guyana, Egypt, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde Islands, Comoros, Kenya, Zambia, Botswana, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Madagascar, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, Mauritius, Malawi, Mauritania, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka, East Timor, Uzbekistan, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Monserrat and many other islands in Oceania.

We are the party that approved 4% of GDP for education, the party that honored the teaching profession, and paid teachers and other school staff the best salaries in history. Thousands of distinguished teachers from the private sector are back in public classrooms again.

We are the party that has provided school breakfasts, lunches and snacks to all students in all of our schools, in addition, we equip all students year after year with all materials, school uniforms, and school supplies throughout National Geographic.

PLD is the party that knows how to govern this country, well, we are the party that has brought safe transportation to all students, providing all schools and high schools with thousands of buses to take them, and also for college students.

We are the party that modernized and expanded the UASD campus in the capital and built 8 new university centers in the main provinces of the country: Santiago, Mau, Punao, Puerto Plata, Higue, San Juan de la Maguana, Barahona and Nagua.

The PLD will go down in the history of this country as a party of surprise visits. Rural Poverty Reduction Party.

We are the party that has achieved the country’s highest sustainable economic growth rate in the entire region, so that we have been able to achieve macro and micro economic stability through sustainable economic growth for two consecutive decades, which has significantly reduced unemployment and poverty. Today we are an example to the whole world, one of the fastest growing, most stable and most reliable economies and this cannot be achieved in a year and a half.

We are the party that stabilized the dollar and eliminated long queues at LPG and gas stations. We are the party that has made stoves and fireplaces disappear and forest massif grow to over 43% in our national geography.

We are the party that has made the international risk rating among the best in the world.

We can compare all of the above with acts of mismanagement and we will see in the end what the result will be.