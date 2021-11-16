Immigrants entered the United States by sea – El Sol de Tijuana

Tijuana: A group of immigrants headed to the United States without documents, evading the border wall by sea in Playas de Tijuana, in a second condition after a crossing attempt made by other immigrants last night at the Otay checkpoint.

In the case of Playas de Tijuana, the fire department reported that the report of people trying to cross to the other side of the international fence arrived shortly after 9:00 pm.

“As soon as the water rescue personnel arrived, they proceeded to conduct a search at sea and with equipment from the department, and they did not find anyone on the Mexican side,” they said in their official report.

Later, the headline, Customs and Border Protection (CBP, for short in English), indicated that its agents had arrested 7 people on the territory of North America.

On the other hand, in an attempt to cross at the Atti checkpoint, which was filmed by citizens yesterday evening, Monday, a group of people, including at least one minor, were seen trying to cross the border crossing in progress.

We also see how some of the immigrants were subdued on the ground by the officers.

As of Tuesday morning, there was no information about this event from the North American authorities.