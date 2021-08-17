IMSS Restores Medical Services Delivery Through Single Days

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reported that progress is being made in the recovery strategy for regular medical services in the various units where medical care was provided through one-on-one sessions in family medicine consultations, surgeries, and the detection of diabetes, hypertension and cervical cancer. After they were infected with a pandemic COVID-19.

It was determined that in the period from August 13 to 15, through the “150 days of restoring health services” strategy, in an orderly and safe manner for the beneficiaries, in 10 decentralized operating administrative bodies (OOAD) 126 surgeries, 5 thousand 972 consultations in family medicine and 163 thousand Specialist consultation plus 71 mammograms.

In addition, 290 clinical breast examinations, 701 detection of arterial hypertension, 606 examinations for diabetes, and 141 examinations for cervical and uterine cancer were performed.

Social Security noted that in order to restore the care that had declined due to the health emergency, the main surgical interventions performed in single sessions were: general surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology, oncology and urology.

The largest demand for care is found in specialties in: infectious diseases, internal medicine, neurology, nephrology, ophthalmology and surgery oncology. In addition to orthopedics and fractures.

It was determined that in the IMSS representation in Coahuila, the services of internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology and hematology were the most deferred. During the day, this OOAD had the highest number of family medicine advisory visits with 2,289 visits.

While at OOAD, in Jalisco, 326 trauma services, pediatrics, cardiology, nephrology, and psychiatry were most requested. In addition, she was able to activate family medicine consultations, detect diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension, breast and cervical cancer through clinical examinations and mammograms through high biosafety measures.

Similarly, in Michoacan, physical medicine and rehabilitation, ophthalmology, spinal trauma and orthopedic consultations were offered while surgical interventions for the latter specialty were promoted.

For its part, OOAD Tamaulipas provided specialist consultations, second-level surgical interventions and family medicine care, as well as screening for chronic degenerative diseases.

Finally, the IMSS It was announced that in OOAD Yucatan, consultations were provided in the specialties: Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and General Surgery. While in surgical care, he promoted general surgery and ophthalmology, among others.