Science has discovered that the fossil of the dragon is the largest reptile in Australia

Scientists at the University of Queensland have recorded the discovery of the ‘dragon’, the largest flying reptile in Australia’s history. The study, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, revealed the existence of a pterodactyl with a wingspan of more than seven meters that lived on the Australian continent 105 million years ago.

The fossil was discovered by a fossil man named Lin Shuo. Professional smelters working in the Australian outback looking for gold and fossils. The object was collected by the University of Queensland, it was just an animal jaw, and it appeared dinosaur It’s probably the closest we’ve come to common dragons in fantasy books.

“It is the closest thing we have to a real dragon; it was basically just a skull with a long neck attached to a pair of long wings. This creature would have a beautiful wild predator. The little dinosaur would only see a great shadow and hear nothing until it was too late.” Tim Richards, Postdoctoral Fellow in the Dinosaur Laboratory at the Queensland College of Biological Sciences explains.

The animal was named Shawy Thapunngaka In honor of the indigenous peoples who inhabited the area, such as the Wanamara Nation.

The genus name, Thapunngaa, includes Thapun [ta-boon] he’s a doctor [nga-ga], the words in Wanamara mean “peak” and “mouth”, respectively”, Steve Salisbury, co-author of the study, said in a note. The Shui species name honors fossil discoverer Lin Shuo, which is why the name means “Mouth of the Shu Spear.”

The animal, whose head is one meter high and with more than 40 fangs in its mouth, is on display at the Chronosaurus Corner Museum in Richmond, New South Wales. Its discovery is significant to Australian paleontology and shows the diversity of dinosaurs in the world.