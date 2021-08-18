The Conference – Human Nutrition Sciences at UNAM begins with virtual lessons

Mexico City. Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition, career 130 from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), has started her first online school course. German Fajardo Dolce, director of the Medical School, emphasized that these studies include research training to strengthen the fields of biological sciences, a nutrition clinic, and social sciences.

According to the presentation made last December during the University Council, the aim of the study plan for this degree is to train competent professionals who are able to integrate and apply scientific, clinical and social knowledge, based on clinical diagnoses – nutritional and nutritional – society through nutritional status assessment, and nutritional nutritional control. nutritional counseling and education,

Likewise, there is research carried out from an interdisciplinary approach, in order to address food-related problems at the individual and collective levels, with ethical values ​​and principles that allow them to be agents of change and contribute to the improvement of local health. , national and international.

At the opening ceremony, Fajardo Dolce said: “We all know the health problems that afflict us as a society, humanity and as a nation. We have very high rates of overweight and obesity and comorbidities, such as diabetes and hypertension. That’s why we thought it was so important to train nutrition scientists, people who are helping us, through science and research, to improve these conditions in our country.”