IMSS Tlaxcala offers family medicine service on Saturdays

Available in family medicine units in Panzacola, Tlaxcala, Chiautimpan and Abizaco, with opening hours from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Tlaxcala, Tlaxcala Supervisory Team of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Tlaxcala, Dr. Alfredo Ahwazi Galvan.

He explained that “the consultations given on Saturday are for active workers, 90% are determined by appointment and the remaining 10% are patients who arrive spontaneously, with priority given to the care of pregnant women.”

The specialist said that the implementation of the program on more units allows to strengthen the medical care of the beneficiaries and reduce the saturation of consultations on working days.

This service is currently available in Family Medicine Units (UMF) No. 6 in Panzacola, No. 9 in Chiautimpan, No. 19 in Abizaco, and at HGSZ/MF No. 8 in Tlaxcala, with a schedule of 8:00 to 02:00

As part of the Sixth Day Program and to provide greater interest to beneficiaries, the PrevenIMSS service and pharmacy unit are provided on Saturdays as well.

“As part of safety and hygiene protocols, when going to the consultation on the sixth day, it is recommended not to go with another person to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth; upon entering, wash your hands with soap and water or apply 70% alcohol gel and keep a healthy distance of 1.5 metres” , as identified by Ahuatzi Galván.

He explained that in these times of the pandemic, it is essential to avoid unnecessary risks and not to lower our guard against COVID-19, even if vaccination is done, the necessary care must be followed to break the chains of infection.

If you have any of the following symptoms such as cough, headache, fever or difficulty breathing accompanied by pain in the pharynx, joints and muscles, absence of the sense of taste or smell, and further vomiting or diarrhea, go to the Social Security Service Respiratory Care Units (MARSS) in each unit of FMUs in Tlaxcala, to provide you with an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment for each patient.