AstraZeneca vaccine technology, the promising revolution in the cancer vaccine – El Financiero

The scientists behind the COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca are using same technology to try to develop curative cancer vaccine, with promising results in animal studies.

Researchers from the Jenner Institute in Oxford and the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research have designed a two-dose therapeutic cancer vaccine using technology used to vaccinate COVID-19, scientists said in a study published in the journal ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. the vaccine Human trials will enter this year After studies in mice showed a Reduce the size of the tumor And a better survival rate.

Vaccine research has advanced in the wake of the pandemic, as scientists and governments have worked faster than ever and with greater resources to try to find vaccines that would help stop the virus. made the crisis Technologies such as messenger RNA, Never used before in a marketed product, it has shown its success and potential in treating other diseases such as cancer. Progress comes as researchers look for others Pioneering treatments For cancer that uses the immune system to fight tumors.

The Oxford injection It seeks to take advantage of these two developments, using a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine vector to carry the genetic code that causes the body to target two proteins found on the surface of many types of cancer cells. It has been proven that vaccine technology generates Strong T cell responsesWhich is necessary to fight tumors.

“This new vaccine platform has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment,” said Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute.

Early stage experience will be recorded 80 patients with lung cancer of non-small cells.