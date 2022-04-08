In Great Britain, they confirmed the order to extradite Karim Macias

On Tuesday, the British Foreign Office confirmed the order of a British court to extradite Karim Macias, the ex-wife of former governor Javier Duarte, accused in Mexico of corruption.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported this afternoon that Macías has 14 days to appeal.

#FGRIinforma | The British Foreign Office has just ordered the extradition of Karim M., confirming the decision of the British court that heard the case. This person has fourteen days to appeal this decision. pic.twitter.com/sKnlWohg4z – FGR Mexico (FGRMexico) April 6 2022

Macias defense confirmed political animal He will appeal to a higher court to review the case.

At the same time, the actions that Macías promoted to seek political asylum are still underway.

Macias is accused of diverting millions in Veracruz DIF, allegedly done during the period when Javier Duarte, her then-husband, was the state’s governor.

Read more: Keys to the Karim Macias case: the accusations, their residences and the 400 million under consideration

Macías moved to British soil in 2017. In the same year, Duarte was arrested in Guatemala and extradited to Mexico, where in 2018 he was sentenced to nine years in prison for corruption.

Ministerial investigations indicate that Macías was also part of a millionaire transfers plot that was run from the Duarte administration in Veracruz.

From Duarte’s Twitter account, a statement was issued by the night by lawyer Marco del Toro, Macias’ defender, who accused the Veracruz authorities of spreading lies against his client. Del Toro insisted that the handover had not yet become a reality, as the defense would appeal.

Regarding what was released today by the Attorney General’s Office pic.twitter.com/mjdKPrON0x – Javier Duarte (@Javier_Duarte) April 6 2022

With information from Arturo Ángel.