In “Sawubona” ​​businessman Cipri Quintas suggests extending kindness and trust into business, life and relationships

Madrid, November 16 (European Press) –

Entrepreneur, speaker and writer Sipri Quintas, who describes himself as a search engine optimizer (SEO) for people, publishes this Thursday his new book “Sawpuna”, in which he reveals to readers “the secret of true success”, which is based on giving without expecting to give. They get nothing in return and promote kindness and trust in people in all areas of life, work or leadership in business.

All proceeds from the book presentation, which will take place this Thursday at 8:00 pm at the Teatro Auditorio Ciudad de Alcobendas, will go to the Association of Parents of Students with Disabilities of Alcobendas (APAMA).

In addition, in the show, which will be directed by Mago Moore, Quintas will pay tribute to the Africa associated with the book in which he will be accompanied by artists such as B Vocal, Vivancos, Manu Tenorio and Román Mosteiro.

The book is based on the word “Sawubona”, the Zulu greeting in the Natal region of South Africa that means “I see you”. For Quintas, this greeting means that people don’t just see each other with their eyes or observe each other physically, but rather contemplate their hearts and essence, resulting in a “very strong connection.”

In this way, the author, who is considered one of the Top 100 Innovative Leaders and “Business Angels,” proposes what he considers “the true path to success” which consists of practicing and defending kindness as a way to improve your life and transform the world. “Sawobona” extends to all human beings.

In short, Quintas proposes “activism” to build relationships and community based on trust and never on community. For this reason, he is determined to make kindness fashionable rather than disdain these values ​​to achieve a fuller and happier life.

“The intrinsic goodness of people is the true hope of the human race and the path to achieving true success in life,” says Quintas, author of “Connecting with the Heart” among others.

The entrepreneur co-founded the digital marketing agency “Valor de Ley” in 2009 and was the founder of Tesón, a consultancy specializing in business strategy, in-house training and corporate humanization.

In addition, the owner of Silk Restaurant has cooperated with institutions and NGOs for 35 years. In fact, he heads the Alaris Foundation and is a patron, advisor or advisor to organizations such as Messengers of Peace, World Vision, Sandra Ibarra Foundation, Irene Vela Foundation, Martinez Hermanos Foundation, among others, while collaborating with NGOs such as APAMA, AENILCE and Smiles Without cancer.

One hundred percent of the income generated from the copyright of the book, published by Alienta Editorial, will go to the Chloé Medical Centre, a project of Babies Uganda, a non-governmental organization for international development cooperation working in the most deprived areas. .

For Quintas, every good relationship begins with giving. “It is a universal truth. If you decided to keep only one message in the entire book, I would ask you to choose this one,” comments the author, who insists that giving is the most powerful tool, which is why he encourages its practice. Every day. A day.