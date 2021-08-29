ISL Announces Global TV Companies for Season Three (2021)
Just minutes before the first race of the 2021 International Swimming League season kicks off, the third in the Rookie League’s history, a full global broadcast schedule has been released.
The league offers streaming shows to “more than 140 countries and territories around the world,” and paid streaming is available for those who can’t watch TV.
It is not yet clear which matches are available on the networks below in each country. We know, for example, that CBS and CBC do not currently plan to host the entire season.
Africa (sub-Saharan Africa)
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali and Mauritania Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia and Zimbabwe: Super Sport
America
United State: CBS
Canada: CBC
Central America / Latin America
Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay: Definitely sports
Brazil: Globo TV
Asia
Singapore: starhub
Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor and Singapore: and BeIn Sports
Japan: Asahi TV
Caribbean
Anguilla, Antarctica (US Army base only), Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti Ships operating in Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Bartholomew, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts/Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint: ESPN
Europe
France, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden: Eurosport
Italy: sky
Russia: Connect the TV
Belarus and Russia: Belarus and Russia TV 5And Sports 1/2
Ukraine, Lithuania, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: Sports 1/2
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sport club
Middle East and North Africa
Middle East and North Africa, including Palestine (including Gaza), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Iran, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan: and BeIn Sports
Oceania
Australia: Playing sports