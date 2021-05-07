It was this AMLO “joke” that made Kamala Harris laugh – El Financiero

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday referred to a phrase he made during a meeting with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, about relations between the two countries, from which Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, has broken away.

“When relations between Mexico and the United States were not completely good, former President Porfirio Diaz attributed the phrase:“ Poor Mexico, very far from God and very close to the United States, ”we can now say, because relations are better:“ Blessed Mexico, Very close to God and not too far from the United States. “

This morning, the Mexican president had a virtual meeting with Harris, where they discussed immigration, the epidemic, and the economy, among other topics.

The US Vice President stressed that both countries share values ​​of dignity and respect, as well as bonds of friendship, and although their history is complicated, “a fruitful alliance must be established and the progress made in the past must be strengthened.”

He will meet the President and Vice President of Mexico’s Executive on June 8.

Biden appointed Harris in March As responsible for managing the flow of immigrants on the southern border of the United States, which has escalated dramatically since the arrival of both Democrats to the White House. The president said, “When he speaks, he speaks on my behalf.” Harris will work with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries (El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala). The US Vice President said at the time: “There is no doubt that this is a difficult situation.”

More Stories

Climate Crisis | Germany further cuts its emissions to 65% by 2030 while Spain stays at 23% – El Salto

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Nuevo León and Navin have linked 1,750 SMEs with credit guarantees in 2020

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

United Nations Secretary-General promotes voluntary licensing of COVID-19 vaccine exchange

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Remittances hit a record $ 4.11 billion in March

2 days ago Mia Thompson

United States of America: Slight decline in growth in the services sector | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

They call for tackling the economic challenges of Nuevo León – El Financiero

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The US does not plan “for the time being” to shoot down the out-of-control Chinese missile

19 mins ago Leland Griffith

It was this AMLO “joke” that made Kamala Harris laugh – El Financiero

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

2021 Disney + releases list

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Fernando Deniz takes over Santos FC seat after Ariel Hulan resigns | Football Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The boy takes his mother’s card and spends $ 2,000 on SpongeBob Lollipops

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring