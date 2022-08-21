Julio Scherer Ibarra withdraws his complaint against Alejandro Gertz Manero

41 mins ago Mia Thompson

Julio Shearer Ibarra, former legal advisor to the Presidency of the Republic, has removed the complaint he had filed against the Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero, for crimes of influence, the alliance of public officials and criminal associations, according to information Reformation.

information, according to Reformationconfirmed by the federal authorities, who made it clear that the former official did not provide further details to justify the lack of interest in the complaint.

“It is not in their interest to continue the complaint filed on April 22 against the head of the FGR union,” the newspaper said.

The complaint was submitted to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Public Prosecutor (FECC) for the alleged crimes Abuse of influence and the alliance of public officials and criminal associations.

The complaint was also directed against Juan Ramos López, the Attorney General for Supervision of Jurisdictions and Gertz’s right-hand man; Adriana Campos-López, the public prosecutor specializing in internal affairs, and the investigating prosecutor, Maria Eugenia Castañone Osorio.

Julio Shearer vs. Geertz

At the time, the former advisor argued that the aforementioned officials used their power to make the FGR a public device for retaliation.

“Using the most powerful that the state can possess, which is the punitive power of said institution to be able to satisfy said vengeance.”

Shearer blames Geertz for illegally using the attorney general’s office to take an alleged series of legal actions for purely personal reasons. He describes him, literally, as “a suitably biased, eminently vengeful, and poisoned man”.

He warns that because of personal differences, and specifically because of his unwillingness to help him negotiate a positive court solution in the case of Laura Moran and Alejandra Cuevas, the prosecutor committed a criminal offense against him.

What we do at Animal Politico requires professional journalists, teamwork, maintaining a dialogue with readers and something very important: independence. You can help us keep going. Be part of the team. Subscribe to Political Animal, get benefits and support the free press.

#YoSoyAnimal

More Stories

La Nacion / Academic and cultural exchange opportunities from India stand out for our country

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico evaluates incentives to attract investment in semiconductors

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Top 10 states for retirement in the United States

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Ferrovial continues its US line with a North Carolina contract | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Austerity and inequality are punishing East Africa

3 days ago Mia Thompson

New arrangement: 134 countries you can travel to without a visa

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

CITA presents plant science projects at the 31st International Congress of Horticulture – Spain

12 mins ago Mia Thompson

Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen for Bundesliga Summary: A shocking 2-3 loss in the last minutes of Signal Iduna Park in the last minute of the match │ Video: Additional stats, numbers and data

13 mins ago Sharon Hanson

7 New Apps From The Last Few Weeks You Must Try

19 mins ago Leo Adkins

They’re looking for a suspect in shooting a man at a traffic light

24 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Eda: This is the name of the first Kimera EVO37 to set foot in the United States

40 mins ago Leland Griffith