July closes with 2,331 murders, the second highest month in 2022

July ended this Sunday with 2,331 premeditated murders in Mexicoa number that makes it The second month that witnessed the largest number of crimes of this kind so far is 2022.

Just yesterday there were 92 premeditated murders in the country. Chihuahua was the states with the highest number of cases, with 16 cases; Nuevo Leon, number 10, and Baja California, number nine, According to the daily report of the Federal Government.

Until now, May remains the month with the most premeditated murders So far in 2022, with Two thousand and 472 crimes.

June was the second month with the highest number, at 2,289, but was recently surpassed by 2,331 in July.

The monthly figures for the year were supplemented – according to the daily report of the Federal Government – as follows: January, 2061 February, with 1933; March, with 2241, and April, with 2131.

The daily report is prepared by various federal agencies: the Ministers of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), National Defense (Sedena) and the Navy (Semar), as well as the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

Their numbers are not official, but they are used by the authorities to make tactical and strategic decisions, the government itself indicates.

The official figures are those contained in the monthly report of the Arab Republic of Egypt Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP)with the preparation of complaints submitted to the State Public Prosecution.

According to SESNSP, from January to June 2022, 15,400 premeditated murders and 493 femicides were recorded in the country.