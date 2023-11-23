La Jornada – Crude oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico blocks 61,000 barrels per day in the United States

Mia Thompson November 23, 2023 0
La Jornada – Crude oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico blocks 61,000 barrels per day in the United States

About 61,165 barrels of daily oil production from at least six producers has been blocked due to a leak from Third Coast Infrastructure’s subsea pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The 108-kilometre pipeline was shut down by Third Coast subsidiary Main Pass Oil Gathering Co. (MPOG) on Thursday last week after crude oil was discovered about 30 kilometers off the coast of the Mississippi River Delta, near Plaquemines, S.E. New Orleans.

Oil producers whose facilities were affected include W&T Energy, Western Oil, Walter Oil and Gas, Cantium, Arena Offshore and Talos Energy Ventures, the Coast Guard said in a statement, citing estimates from the U.S. Office of Safety and Environmental Control.

While the exact volume of oil spilled is unknown, the Coast Guard, which is leading the cleanup effort, said initial estimates put the spill at 1.1 million gallons, or 26,190 barrels of crude oil.

It has not yet been determined whether Third Coast is responsible for the spill, as oil extraction efforts continued and underwater devices examined the pipeline to find the source of the leak, officials said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The authorities added that so far no injuries or impacts have been reported on the coast, and the waterway remains open to all commercial and recreational ship traffic.

The US Environmental Protection Agency said that the Coast Guard is coordinating with 15 federal agencies charged with responding to oil pollution incidents, while the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the spill.

More Stories

China under scrutiny for Bogotá metro construction

China under scrutiny for Bogotá metro construction

Mia Thompson November 22, 2023 0
15 documentaries exploring the planet’s greatest green challenges

15 documentaries exploring the planet’s greatest green challenges

Mia Thompson November 21, 2023 0
“Everything that can be in private hands, will be in private hands.”

“Everything that can be in private hands, will be in private hands.”

Mia Thompson November 20, 2023 0
China under the microscope in the construction of the Bogotá metro

China under the microscope in the construction of the Bogotá metro

Mia Thompson November 18, 2023 0
South Africa and the UAE are leaders in sustainability in Africa and the Middle East (2)

South Africa and the UAE are leaders in sustainability in Africa and the Middle East (2)

Mia Thompson November 17, 2023 0
Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin strengthens relations during his visit to France – Asia News

Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin strengthens relations during his visit to France – Asia News

Mia Thompson November 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Jornada – Crude oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico blocks 61,000 barrels per day in the United States

La Jornada – Crude oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico blocks 61,000 barrels per day in the United States

Mia Thompson November 23, 2023 0
Spotify announces it will withdraw from Uruguay

Spotify announces it will withdraw from Uruguay

Cedric Manwaring November 22, 2023 0
China under scrutiny for Bogotá metro construction

China under scrutiny for Bogotá metro construction

Mia Thompson November 22, 2023 0
Steps to find out the country that owns the unknown number on WhatsApp | Sports play

Steps to find out the country that owns the unknown number on WhatsApp | Sports play

Cedric Manwaring November 21, 2023 0
15 documentaries exploring the planet’s greatest green challenges

15 documentaries exploring the planet’s greatest green challenges

Mia Thompson November 21, 2023 0