La Lisa on Corruption in Mexico: Progress, Setbacks, and the Cost…

The word corruption is present regularly in our lives, whether in the news, at work, in conversations with family or friends, or because we are directly or indirectly victims of it. Although it seems like a huge problem that cannot be explained by data, the truth is there.

we present to you the list To understand what Mexico is doing on this issue on International Anti-Corruption Day.

5

low perception

Mexico Showed improvement and rose in the first two years of Lopez Obrador’s tenure from 138 to 124 in the Corruption Perceptions Index (IPC) for Transparency International, statements that the president has highlighted at events as an advance of his government.

4

Victims and increase the cost

On the contrary, The proportion of the population that has been victims of corruption has grown In a government measure, it rose to 15.7% in 2019 from 14.6% in 2017, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Engy).

Moreover, the population in Mexico paid 12,769.7 million pesos for corruptionAn increase of 64.1% from 2017, according to data from the independent body.

3

Among the worst 5 countries rated

Last October, the Global Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index ranked Mexico 135th out of 139 countries assessed for corruption, just above Uganda, Cameroon, Cambodia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The drop derives from Low levels of qualification for legislators0.10, while the number of the executive and the judiciary reached 0.31, while the number of the police and the army was 0.33.

2

No bribery investigations

During 2020 and 2021, Mexico No open investigation into international bribery has been reported, which involves a person or company bribing a public official of another nationality to obtain an advantage when doing business abroad.

In contrast, the United States reported initiating 125 investigations and Canada five.

The Mexican Institute of Competitiveness (IMCO) said in special report about this subject.

1

What is happening in the countries?

Between January 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020, Only eight countries reported prosecuting more than 5% of investigations initiated by anti-corruption prosecutors., according to Investigation by IMCO and TOJIL.

The report stated that the 29 anti-corruption prosecutors assessed lacked protocol for hearings, witness protection, controlled renditions and covert operations, “which means that there are few organizational tools to conduct investigations into acts of corruption.”

It also found that in 10 anti-corruption prosecutors, the president is appointed by the attorney general, which limits his independence and creates uncertainty about the stability of his office.

and only Five states, Durango, Jalisco, Campeche, Coahuila and Veracruz, reported that the budget of these institutions is allocated independently to the Public Prosecutor’s Office., “which makes it possible to ensure that resources are allocated and operated correctly, and helps prevent the interference of special interests in the planning and implementation of actions.”

With information from EFE